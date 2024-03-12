 Yami Gautam's romantic birthday post for Aditya: ‘Words shall never do justice’ | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Yami Gautam shares romantic birthday post for Aditya Dhar: I lucked out, married the best man in the world

Yami Gautam shares romantic birthday post for Aditya Dhar: I lucked out, married the best man in the world

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 12, 2024 03:01 PM IST

Yami Gautam recently posted a mushy birthday post for filmmaker-husband Aditya Dhar as he turned 41.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar never shy away from expressing their mutual admiration and care for each other. The power couple is rejoicing over their new found joy as they look forward to parenthood. The duo had announced Yami's pregnancy at Article 370 trailer launch event. The actor has now dedicated an emotional birthday post to her husband as he turned 41 on Tuesday. Also Read | Yami Gautam says she has no 'belief in fake filmy awards'; is happy for Cillian's Oscar win

Yami Gautam dedicates emotional post to Aditya Dhar on his birthday. (PC/Instagram/yamigautam)
Yami Gautam dedicates emotional post to Aditya Dhar on his birthday. (PC/Instagram/yamigautam)

Yami Gautam pens sweet birthday post

Yami took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself and Aditya. While she wore a long blue denim shirt paired with golden earrings. The filmmaker opted for a black T-shirt and a dark blue blazer. The couple looked happy while holding hands in the mushy picture. 

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The actor captioned her post as, “Happy birthday to my (Sun, moon, earth, star and heart emojis). Words shall never do justice to how I feel about you and the fact that I lucked out marrying the best man in the world. Thank you for everything that you do and what you are. I love you so much. Happy birthday, Aditya.”

 

Yami Gautam Gets Emotional About Motherhood

The Article 370 actor had earlier spoken about the joy of motherhood in an interaction with News 18. She said, “Being over-emotional during pregnancy is real. So, I’m not endorsing curbing one’s feelings but it’s also about getting control over them and knowing what’s good for me and my baby. My emotions might always be at the surface but is that good for me and my baby? I don’t know. I prefer to be happy, eating well and having my family and people I love and am comfortable with around me. If someone is making me uncomfortable, I’ve all the right to excuse myself. It’s a very special time and it should be enjoyed in the best possible way. Life is anyway complicated but pregnancy is a blessed time and I don’t want to over-think anything…”

Follow Us On