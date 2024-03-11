 Yami doesn't believe in 'fake filmy awards'; is happy for Cillian's Oscar win | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Yami Gautam says she has no 'belief in fake filmy awards'; is happy for 'extraordinary actor' Cillian Murphy's Oscar win

Yami Gautam says she has no 'belief in fake filmy awards'; is happy for 'extraordinary actor' Cillian Murphy's Oscar win

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 11, 2024 12:07 PM IST

Cillian Murphy won the Best Actor award for Oppenheimer at the 96th Academy Awards. The film is directed by Christopher Nolan.

Actor Yami Gautam has called the "current filmy awards" fake, sharing that this is the reason why she stopped attending such events. She also expressed her happiness about actor Cillian Murphy's winning the Best Actor award for Oppenheimer at the 96th Academy Awards. (Also Read | Oscars 2024: Cillian Murphy wins Best Actor for Oppenheimer)

Yami Gautam praised Cillian Murphy for his Oscar win.
Yami congratulates Cillian Murphy

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Yami wrote, “Having no belief in any of the current fake ‘filmy’ awards, since the last few years, I stopped attending them but today I am feeling really happy for an extraordinary actor who stands for patience, resilience & so many more emotions.”

She also wrote, "Watching him being honoured on the biggest global platform tells us that in the end, it’s your talent that stands the tallest above anything. Congratulations #CillianMurphy! #Oscar2024."

About Cillian, Oppenheimer

Cillian's film Oppenheimer, directed by Christopher Nolan, was crowned Best Picture at the Oscars. His blockbuster biopic got the Best Supporting Actor Award for Robert Downey Jr and the Best Director for Nolan.

In anointing Oppenheimer, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences did something it hasn't done for more than a decade: hand its top prize to a widely seen, big-budget studio film. “For better or worse, we're all living in Oppenheimer's world," said Murphy in his acceptance speech. "I'd like to dedicate this to the peacemakers.”

Sunday's Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles unfolded against the backdrop of wars in Gaza and Ukraine and with a potentially momentous US election on the horizon. Awards for the documentary winner, 20 Days in Mariupol, and best international film, The Zone of Interest, brought geopolitics into the Oscar spotlight.

Yami's recent film

Fans saw Yami last in the action-packed political drama Article 370. The film is directed by Aditya Suhas Jambhale. Apart from Yami, the film also stars Priyamani. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar. It released in cinemas on February 23.

Yami and her husband, Aditya Dhar, are all set to embrace parenthood. The couple, who tied the knot in 2021, announced the news of pregnancy at the trailer launch of their film. Yami and Aditya got married in a private ceremony on June 4, 2021, in Himachal Pradesh.

