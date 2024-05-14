Manoj Bajpayee says he found Kantara, Animal, RRR, Article 370 ‘entertaining and original’

Actor Manoj Bajpayee revealed the recent list of films he’s impressed with. Talking to Pinkvilla, he said he enjoyed recent films, including some popular choices in Hindi and other languages. Here’s what he said. (Also Read: Manoj Bajpayee cried in his bathroom when ink was thrown on Hansal Mehta: ‘How can this happen to someone like him?’) Manoj Bajpayee found Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal entertaining.

‘Films have to be original’

Manoj was all praise for Rishab Shetty’s Kantara, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Yami Gautam’s Article 370, apart from Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s RRR as the films he found ‘entertaining and original’.

Talking to the website at an event, he said, “Mujhe Kantara bahut acchi lagi. Kantara mujhe uss karan se bhi achhi lagi ki wahan ke ritual, wahan ka jo faith, aur waha se jo hai ek badiya mainstream film banayi. Kantara mere liye reference point hai. (I liked Kantara a lot because of its rituals, faith and how it was still mainstream. It is a reference point for me.)”

He also added that he found SS Rajamouli’s RRR, Article 370 and Animal good for similar reasons. “Mujhe RRR bhi acchi lagi thi mainstream films mein. dhar jo film dekhi maine, jaise Article 370 dekhi maine ya fir Animal dekhi. Acchi films hai, matlab entertaining hain. Original to aapko rakhna padega, kahaani aapki original rehni hai. Kuch nayi kahaani aapko bolni hai. (The films I watched here like Article 370, Animal have been entertaining and good. You have to keep your films and stories original for them to work)”

Upcoming work

Manoj was most recently seen in Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout which was released on Zee5. He was also seen in Killer Soup on Netflix. He will soon be seen in films titled Bhaiyya Ji, Despatch and The Fable. Bhaiyya Ji will be released in theatres on May 24. The film’s synopsis on IMDb reads, “A man who stands up for his family and seeks revenge for the wrongs done towards his loved ones.” He will also star in Raj & DK’s web series The Family Man’s third season.