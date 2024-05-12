Manoj Bajpayee cried in his bathroom when ink was thrown on Hansal Mehta: ‘How can this happen to someone like him?’

Manoj Bajpayee often speaks his mind while sharing about his professional and personal journey. The actor never shies away from answering questions related to his fallout with colleagues and friends. Manoj, in a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, revealed his past fallout with Hansal Mehta and how it affected him. (Also read: Manoj Bajpayee recalls racist remarks from critics, being called adult star: 'That really hurt me') Manoj Bajpayee recently spoke about his fallout with Hansal Mehta.

Manoj Bajpayee regrets fallout with Hansal Mehta

Manoj expressed regret about his differences with Hansal during his initial days of struggle. He recalled how he felt when protestors threw ink on the filmmaker. The actor said, “It was a difficult time for all of us. My career was slipping away from me, a career which I got after a lot of hard work. Many other unwanted people got into the project, some because of me, some because of Hansal. Things weren’t right after that. Yes, you feel bad, but I’m not the sort of person who lets arguments affect him. What I feel bad is that Hansal had to go through all that protest and people putting ink on his face. When that happened, he doesn't know this, I went to my bathroom and cried. How can this happen to someone like him? No matter what, Hansal always has been very supportive to me. When his mother died, my heart was broken because she used to feed me. The first thing she used to do whenever I used to land up at his (Hansal Mehta's) place is to get food in front of me thinking he must not have eaten."

Manoj Bajpayee reflects on friendship with Hansal Mehta

He further added, “Even if you are strong, you can break down after a point. Because of what happened, we ended up shouting at each other. But if you ask me today, I am not carrying it. It was all a part of the journey we went through, be it Hansal and me, be it Anurag (Kashyap) and me or be it Ramu (Ram Gopal Varma) and me. We had many fallouts. But the only problem I had was that my emotion was more of an anger. I used to take it out in an angry way. That used to offend my friends more. If I would have cried in front of them, they would not have been offended but my emotions always came out as anger. So whenever I used to vent out my frustration, the other person used to be thrown off completely.”

Manoj Bajpayee-Hansal Mehta's collaborations

Manoj and Hansal collaborated in Dil Pe Mat Le Yaar which featured Tabu, Aditya Srivastav, Saurabh Shukla and Vijay Raaz. They also worked together in the social biopic-drama Aligarh, co-starring Rajkummar Rao.

Manoj is currently gearing up for his action-thriller Bhaiyya Ji, co-produced by his wife Shabana Raza Vajpayee.