Bhaiyya Ji trailer: Manoj Bajpayee embodies desi Robin Hood in crime action-thriller. Watch

Manoj Bajpayee is preparing to impress his fans with an action-packed performance next. The actor, who is recognized for his unconventional roles in movies, has taken on a fast-paced action-thriller called Bhaiyya Ji, directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. The trailer for the film has been released, which displays Manoj portraying the role of a Robin Hood-like figure with a desi twist. (Also read: Bhaiyya Ji teaser: Manoj Bajpayee rises from the dead in a tale from Bihar. Watch) Manoj Bajpayee turns desi Robin Hood in crime action-thriller.

Bhaiyya Ji is Father of Robin Hood

The trailer begins with a politician asking who is Bhaiyya Ji. Another person then narrates, “Bhaiyya Ji is the master mind who can turn the tables in politics by bringing down the government and replacing it with opposition. He has killed many sinners. There was a time when only by hearing his name criminals took the righteous path. At that time, he represented people, crime and law.” When the politician asks, “Is he a Robin Hood?” The narrator replies, “He is the Father of Robin Hood.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Manoj Bajpayee turns action-star

It is later revealed that the politician had murdered Bhaiyya Ji's brother. Manoj as Bhaiyya Ji is then shown with his gang engaging in hand-to-hand combats and gun-fights. The caption in the credits read, “Desi Superstar Manoj Bajpayee.” Gruesome violence follows as Bhaiyya Ji beats up and eliminates his enemies. As the trailer ends, the politician asks, “What next?” The narrator responds by saying, “Now Bhaiyya Ji will create havoc.”

About Bhaiyya Ji

Apoorv, the director who previously worked with Manoj in the courtroom thriller Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai, has once again teamed up with the actor for a new action-packed film. Bhaiyya Ji marks Manoj's 100th film and is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Samiksha Oswal, Shael Oswal, Shabana Raza Bajpayee and Vikram Khakhar. Bhavesh Bhanushali and Naveen Kwatra are also co-producers. The script for the massy crime thriller was written by Deepak Kingrani and is supported by Bhanushali Studios Limited, SSO Productions and Aurega Studios.

Manoj Bajpayee's upcoming project

Manoj will be next seen in Raam Reddy's bilingual film The Fable, featuring Hiral Sidhu, Priyanka Bose, Tillotama Shome, Awan Pookot and Deepak Dobriyal.