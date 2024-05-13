SS Rajamouli 'rushed' from Dubai to Hyderabad polling booth to cast his vote in Telangana Lok Sabha elections 2024

SS Rajamouli, on Monday morning, stepped out to cast his vote during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections. The filmmaker not only joined a beeline of Telugu stars at polling stations in Hyderabad to exercise his voting right, he also shared a picture of himself and wife Rama Rajamouli after voting. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Vikrant Massey: Celebs ask fans to vote in Lok Sabha polls with creative video Telangana Lok Sabha elections 2024: SS Rajamouli with wife Rama during Monday's polling.

SS Rajamouli's tweet

Taking to X (Formerly Twitter), the filmmaker also revealed the circumstances under which he made it to the polling booth. He tweeted along with a picture of himself and Rama showing their inked fingers after casting their vote, “Flew from Dubai… Rushed to the polling booth directly from the airport, hence the tired looks... (smiling face emoji) Done! YOU?”

Celebs cast their votes in Hyderabad

Polling for the fourth phase began on Monday at 7am and will continue till 6pm across all Lok Sabha constituencies. Earlier on Monday, Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravani stepped out to cast his vote in a polling station in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. Speaking to reporters after casting his vote, he said, "You have to vote because you are in democracy."

Before him, veteran actor Chiranjeevi along with wife Surekha Konidela exercised their voting right during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections. The actor spoke with the media on Monday morning, encouraging citizens to vote.

"I request people to exercise their right to vote. Please come and make use of your power," Chiranjeevi said. Not only him, Jr NTR and filmmaker Teja also arrived at the polling booth on Monday in Telangana.

‘I am not politically aligned with any party’

Earlier in the day, actor Allu Arjun arrived at Hyderabad's polling station to cast his vote. Speaking to media after casting his vote, Arjun said, "Please cast your vote. It is the responsibility of all the citizens of the country. Today is the most crucial day for the next five years of our lives. There will be a huge voter turnout, as more and more people are coming out to vote. I would like to tell you; I am not politically aligned with any party. I am neutral to all parties."