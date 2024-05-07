Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Vikrant Massey: Celebs ask fans to vote in Lok Sabha polls with creative video

Celebrities, including Sidharth Malhotra, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, Vikrant Massey, and Shankar Mahadevan, have come together to appeal to their fans and followers to vote in the Lok Sabha elections. Boman Irani, Raashii Khanna, Pritam Chakraborty, Ahsaas Channa, Neha Kakkar, and Rishabh Pant were also part of the video. (Also Read | Jyothika trolled for claiming she sometimes votes online in private) Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar, and Vikrant Massey urged people to vote.

Karan shares video as celebs urge fans to vote

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Karan Johar posted a video featuring all the celebrities--actors, filmmakers, musicians and sportspersons. The video started with glimpses of Instagram polls that the celebs held to ask fans about their beard, hair, and favourite dishes, among other things.

The celebs then sarcastically lauded that people took the time to vote for their celebs from their busy schedules. They then emphasized that their fans and followers should instead vote in the Lok Sabha elections.

Celebs talks about '#VoteWhereItMatters'

Karan Johar, Vikrant Massey, Boman Irani, and Raashii Khanna then spoke about how the election results will impact the lives of the countrymen for the next five years. Sidharth Malhotra said, “Jaago desh ke jantaa jaago (Wake up people of the country).”

Ranbir Kapoor and Ahsaas Channa said, "Wake up." The video ended with all the celebs holding a sign that reads, "#VoteWhereIt Matters." Karan captioned the post, "Now that we have your attention, please go and #VoteWhereItMatters!"

About Lok Sabha elections

The Lok Sabha elections are being held across seven phases, from April 19 to June 1. The counting is scheduled for June 4. The Narendra Modi-led BJP is seeking a third term in power, while the opposition INDIA bloc is aiming to wrest power by stopping the juggernaut.

Karan, Ranbir's upcoming films

Karan is all set to come up with the upcoming sports drama film Mr and Mrs Mahi starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in the lead roles. The film is slated to premiere on May 31.

Ranbir will reportedly feature in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana where he will play the role of Ram. Ramayana also stars Sai Pallavi and Lara Dutta, among others. An official announcement regarding the film is still awaited. Ranbir will also be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War, along with Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal.