SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama groove to an AR Rahman song at a sangeet. Watch

A video of director SS Rajamouli and his wife Rama Rajamouli dancing at an event is going viral on X. The video, taken at a wedding sees the couple dancing to a song composed by AR Rahman. (Also Read: SS Rajamouli recalls how MM Keeravaani rehearsed his speech ahead of Oscars 2023, shares funny anecdote) SS Rajamouli and Rama danced at filmmaker Cherry's daughter's sangeet

Rajamouli-Rama’s dance

In a video shared by their team on X, Rajamouli and Rama can be seen dancing to Andamaina Premarani from Shankar’s 1994 Prabhu Deva, Nagma-starrer Premikudu. The couple can be seen dancing together on a decorated stage, with fans thrilled to see the director shake a leg with his wife. One fan called it the ‘unseen version of Rajamouli,’ sharing the video, while another called them dancing together ‘pure goals.’

The viral clip was taken at Mythri Movie Makers CEO Cherry’s daughter’s sangeet ceremony. As soon as the clip was shared on X, numerous fan pages picked it up, with some fans surprised to see the couple take the stage.

Rajamouli’s Japan visit

Rajamouli and his family were recently in Japan for the special screening of RRR, starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR. While there, the family also experienced an earthquake, with the director’s son, Karthikeya, marking them safe. He also attended a stage adaptation of RRR by a 110-year-old Takarazuka company. Sharing pictures with the actors, he wrote, “Overwhelmed by your response... Can't appreciate all the girls enough for your energy, talent, and meticulousness in the show. ARIGATO GOZAIMASU. (Thank you)”

Upcoming work

Rajamouli talked to the audience after the RRR screening in Japan about his next film with Mahesh Babu. He said, “We started my next film. We completed the writing, we are in the pre-production process. But we haven't finished the casting yet. Only the main hero is locked, the protagonist of the film is locked.”

He added, “His name is Mahesh Babu, he is a Telugu actor. Looks like many of you already know him. He is very handsome. Hopefully, we finish the film a little bit fast and during the release, I will bring him here, and I'll introduce him to you. I'm sure you will love him as well.”

