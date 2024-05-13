 Watch: Actors Allu Arjun, NTR Jr cast vote in Hyderabad for Lok Sabha elections 2024 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 13, 2024
Watch: Actors Allu Arjun, NTR Jr cast vote in Hyderabad for Lok Sabha elections 2024

ByHT News Desk | Written by Vaishnawi Sinha | Edited by Aniruddha Dhar
May 13, 2024 08:59 AM IST

During phase 4 of the Lok Sabha election 2024, actors Allu Arjun and NTR Jr were seen going to the polling booth to cast their votes.

Actor Allu Arjun and NTR Jr voted at a polling booth in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad in the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections 2024 on Monday, May 13, morning. Voting in Telangana started at 7am, and the two were among the group of first voters in Jubilee Hills.

Actors Allu Arjun and NTR Jr at polling booth to cast their votes (Photo - ANI)
Actors Allu Arjun and NTR Jr at polling booth to cast their votes (Photo - ANI)

‘Pushpa’ star Allu Arjun was seen wearing a white t-shirt and black jeans while RRR star NTR Jr arrived in a blue shirt and trousers at the polling booth to get their fingers inked.

Voting for the fourth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in 96 Parliamentary Constituencies across nine states and one Union Territory began at 7am. Polling for all 175 seats of the state legislative assembly of Andhra Pradesh and 28 seats of the state legislative assembly of Odisha also started simultaneously with the Lok Sabha polls.

Including Telangana, a total of nine states and one union territory went to polls in phase 4 of the Lok Sabha election 2024. In Telangana, people across 17 constituencies are casting their votes.

Of the 96 Lok Sabha seats, 25 are from Andhra Pradesh, 17 from Telangana, 13 from Uttar Pradesh, 11 from Maharashtra, eight each from Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal, five from Bihar, four each from Jharkhand and Odisha and one from Jammu and Kashmir.

The previous three phases of the election saw a lower voter turnout than the 2019 general election, with the Election Commission attributing the reluctancy of the voters to heatwave conditions in certain states.

Some of the key candidates in the fray in the fourth phase of the polls are AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, West Bengal Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, TMC leader Mahua Moitra, BJP leader Giriraj Singh, JDU's Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh), TMC leaders Shatrughan Sinha and Yusuf Pathan.

(With inputs from ANI)

