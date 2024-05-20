 Vedavid: Meaning of Yami Gautam's baby's name revealed; it has a connection with Lord Ram | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Vedavid: Meaning of Yami Gautam's baby's name revealed; it has a connection with Lord Ram

BySanya
May 20, 2024 12:09 PM IST

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar have been blessed with a baby boy; the new parents have also revealed his name. Find out the meaning of the unique name, Vedavid.

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar announced the arrival of their first child, a baby boy named Vedavid, on Monday. The actor and filmmaker took to Instagram to share that their son was born on 'the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya', May 10, 2024. Wondering what their unique baby name, Vedavid, means? Also read | Yami Gautam on final leg of pregnancy: My husband Aditya's got Amar Chitra Katha, Ramayana for me

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar named their son Vedavid.
What is the meaning of Vedavid?

Vedavid means 'one who knows the vedas'. It is also a name for Lord Vishnu, Lord Shiva and Lord Ram. As per parenting.firstcry.com, Vedavid 'is not a commonly known name', and therefore, it does not have an established meaning or origin.

However, based on its components, this is what the name signifies: Veda is a Sanskrit word that means knowledge or sacred scripture in Hinduism, Vid means one who has knowledge of something. It's pronounced as ‘Vedvid’, without an ‘aa’ sound after the first ‘d’.

Yami Gautam's baby announcement

Yami and Aditya wrote in the caption of their joint Instagram post, “We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to the exceptionally dedicated and wonderful medical professionals at Surya Hospital, especially Dr Bhupender Awasthi and Dr Ranjana Dhanu, whose expertise and tireless efforts made this joyous occasion possible.”

They added, “As we embark on this beautiful journey of parenthood, we eagerly anticipate the bright future that awaits our son. With every milestone he achieves, we are filled with the hope and belief that he will grow to become a beacon of pride for our entire family as well as our beloved nation."

The couple shared an image of a newborn with his mother, which had this text written on it, "We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love."

