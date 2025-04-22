Sonal Chauhan reacts to going viral for watching MI's matches at the Wankhede: ‘It’s all just a pleasant surprise’

Bollywood actor Sonal Chauhan has been the unexpected highlight of the last few Mumbai Indians matches—not because of her performance on screen, but because of her presence in the stands. The 37-year-old, whose appearances at Wankhede Stadium have sparked a social media frenzy, says she had no idea any of it would blow up the way it has. Sonal Chauhan attended the match between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on Sunday

“It was completely unexpected,” Sonal shared in a candid conversation with us. “I was just there to watch the match. I didn’t even realize I was on TV until people started sending me screenshots and memes afterwards. The whole thing has just blown up—it’s a pleasant surprise, honestly,” she added.

A self-proclaimed ‘die-hard Mumbai Indians fan’, Sonal was especially thrilled to witness Rohit Sharma’s return to form in person. “I’ve always said Rohit Sharma is one of a kind. There are things he can do on the field that no one else can. Watching him bat is like watching art—he’s so effortless and focused. He’s not trying to be cool, he just is. MI’s last match was magical,” she said, while also praising the chemistry between Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav during the match, calling their performance “magical” and “a treat to watch.”

Despite all the chatter online—some of which includes debates around the male gaze and camera focus on female fans—Sonal brushed aside the objectification narrative. “I don’t think it’s about the cameramen. IPL is watched across the country by families. I think it’s more about what catches the eye of the audience,” she explained, even referencing a viral reel where a man joked about not getting screen time.

While the social media spotlight may have been new, one thing that’s not is the constant fan demand to see her reunite with Emraan Hashmi. Ever since their hit film Jannat (2008), the pairing has had a lasting impact. “I’ve been getting requests for a Jannat sequel for years now—on social media, in my DMs, even when people meet me. I really hope it happens because I know fans would be very happy.”