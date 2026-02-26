Nita Ambani’s warm words for Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok at pre-wedding celebration
The Ambani family hosted pre-wedding festivities in Jamnagar for Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket legend Sachin, who is marrying Saaniya Chandhok.
Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, is all set to marry Saaniya Chandhok in the first week of March. The couple’s wedding festivities kicked off in Jamnagar, where the Ambani family hosted a pre-wedding celebration for them.
Several members of the Ambani family, including Nita and Mukesh Ambani, Akash and Shloka Ambani, and Anant and Radhika Ambani attended the pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. (Also read: Nita Ambani calls Jamnagar ‘our happy place’ in heartfelt speech at Reliance Family Day)
In a video that has now emerged on social media, Nita Ambani was seen giving a warm speech for the Tendulkar family.
Nita Ambani’s speech
Nita Ambani, wife of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, began her speech by referring to her family’s bond with Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar as she welcomed guests to the Reliance township in Jamnagar.
“Namaskar everyone, welcome to Jamnagar,” she said. “Today, we have all gathered here in the same place where Anant and Radhika took their vows two years ago.
“Sachin and Anjali, you have always been family to us. And our hearts are so full as we share your happiness today.
“My dear Arjun, I have seen you grow up from a little boy at our school and now standing here, ready to begin the most beautiful partnership of your life.
“Saaniya, you have such a warm and positive energy around you. It’s wonderful getting to know you and see you both together. And may God bless your union forever,” said Nita Ambani.
Sachin Tendulkar’s close bond with the Ambanis
Sachin Tendulkar shares a close personal relationship with the Ambanis, particularly with Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. Their association dates back decades, to the period when Tendulkar was at the peak of his international cricket career.
Tendulkar served as the icon player and later as a mentor to Mumbai Indians, the IPL team owned by Nita Ambani. His son Arjun Tendulkar was also part of the Mumbai Indians squad for multiple seasons and, as Nita Ambani mentioned in her speech, studied at the Ambani-owned Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. (Also read: Nita Ambani glows in simple pink look in unseen pic with Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali Tendulkar from Jamnagar)
Who is Saaniya Chandhok?
Arjun Tendulkar, the 25-year-old son of India's cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar, is all set to marry Saaniya Chandhok, who acts as Designated Partner and Director at the Mumbai-based pet nutrition and welfare firm Mr. Paws Pet Spa & Store LLP.
Saaniya is also the granddaughter of prominent Mumbai businessman Ravi Ghai, who is the chairman of the Graviss Group. The Graviss Group is a big name in the hospitality and food-and-beverage industry in the city from which both Arjun and Saaniya hail.
