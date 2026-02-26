Nita Ambani’s warm words for Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok at pre-wedding celebration

Sachin Tendulkar's son, Arjun Tendulkar, is all set to marry Saaniya Chandhok in the first week of March. The couple’s wedding festivities kicked off in Jamnagar, where the Ambani family hosted a pre-wedding celebration for them. Mukesh and Nita Ambani pose with Arjun Tendulkar and Saaniya Chandhok

Several members of the Ambani family, including Nita and Mukesh Ambani, Akash and Shloka Ambani, and Anant and Radhika Ambani attended the pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar. (Also read: Nita Ambani calls Jamnagar ‘our happy place’ in heartfelt speech at Reliance Family Day)

In a video that has now emerged on social media, Nita Ambani was seen giving a warm speech for the Tendulkar family.

Nita Ambani’s speech Nita Ambani, wife of Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani, began her speech by referring to her family’s bond with Sachin and Anjali Tendulkar as she welcomed guests to the Reliance township in Jamnagar.

“Namaskar everyone, welcome to Jamnagar,” she said. “Today, we have all gathered here in the same place where Anant and Radhika took their vows two years ago.

“Sachin and Anjali, you have always been family to us. And our hearts are so full as we share your happiness today.

“My dear Arjun, I have seen you grow up from a little boy at our school and now standing here, ready to begin the most beautiful partnership of your life.

“Saaniya, you have such a warm and positive energy around you. It’s wonderful getting to know you and see you both together. And may God bless your union forever,” said Nita Ambani.