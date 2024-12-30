Nita Ambani calls Jamnagar ‘our happy place’ in heartfelt speech at Reliance Family Day

Reliance Foundation Chairperson, Nita Ambani, recently addressed the Reliance Family Day programme in Jamnagar, expressing her deep affection for the city, which she described as the Ambani family’s “happy place.” In her heartfelt speech, she said, “Jamnagar is our happy place. It is a land of dreams where human imagination meets nature's lessons.” The Ambani family, including Mukesh Ambani, Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani, and Anant Ambani, joined her on stage, applauding her moving words. Nita Ambani praised Jamnagar as the Ambani family's "happy place" during Reliance Family Day.(Facebook/DAISMumbai)

(Also read: Only one member of Ambani family made it to most-searched in 2024. It wasn't Nita or Mukesh Ambani)

The Ambani family's connection with Jamnagar runs deep, symbolising their roots and legacy. Earlier this year, the city also served as the venue for a grand pre-wedding celebration for Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, and Radhika Merchant.

Jamnagar: A special place for Anant and Radhika’s pre-wedding festivities

In March 2024, Jamnagar hosted the pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Reflecting on the choice of venue, Nita Ambani revealed her personal wishes for the event in a video released by Reliance Industries. She shared, “When it came to my youngest son, Anant’s wedding with Radhika, I had two important wishes. First, I wanted to celebrate our roots. Jamnagar holds a special place in our hearts and has profound significance. Gujarat is where we come from. It is where Mukesh and his father built the refinery, and I started my career by converting this arid, desert-like area into a lush green township and a vibrant community.”

Watch the clip here:

Anant Ambani echoed these sentiments in an interview, describing Jamnagar as his “janmbhoomi” (birthplace) and the “karmbhoomi” (workplace) of his grandfather and father.

(Also read: 'Khana bheju kya?': Nita Ambani's thoughtful gesture for paparazzi wins hearts at DAIS annual function)

Jamnagar is also home to Anant Ambani’s wildlife rescue and rehabilitation centre, Vantara, which spans 3,500 acres. During her speech at the 47th Reliance AGM, Nita Ambani referred to Jamnagar as the “janmbhoomi” of Kokilaben Ambani, Anant’s grandmother, and the “karmbhoomi” of the late Dhirubhai Ambani.

A grand celebration for Anant and Radhika

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot on 12 July in Mumbai, followed by a grand reception on 14 July. The lavish wedding celebrations were attended by Bollywood stars, political leaders, and dignitaries from around the world. Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the couple’s reception in Mumbai, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.