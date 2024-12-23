Menu Explore
Only one member of Ambani family made it to most-searched in 2024. It wasn't Nita or Mukesh Ambani

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Dec 23, 2024 04:39 PM IST

Google's 2024 report revealed India's top searches.

As the year 2024 nears its conclusion, Google has released its annual report showcasing the most searched topics in India. The findings offer a glimpse into the interests that captured the nation’s attention, ranging from sports and movies to songs and travel destinations. Among the surprises, one notable inclusion caught the eye of many – Radhika Merchant, a member of the Ambani family, secured a spot in the Top 10 most searched people in India.

Radhika Merchant, Mukesh Ambani's daughter-in-law, ranked 8th in India's 2024 top Google searches.
Radhika Merchant: A year in the spotlight

Radhika Merchant, the daughter-in-law of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, ranked as the eighth most searched person in India for 2024. Her grand wedding to Anant Ambani on 12 July became a nationwide sensation. The celebrations featured two extravagant pre-wedding events and a unique 'Samuh Vivah,' making headlines across the country.

A wedding to remember

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani’s wedding was one of the year’s most talked-about events. Months of pre-wedding festivities included a mehendi, haldi ceremony, luxury European cruise, and a lavish three-day celebration in Jamnagar, leading up to the grand ceremony.

Vinesh Phogat tops the list

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat claimed the top spot in Google’s “people” searches for 2024. Her record-breaking performance at the Paris Olympics made headlines as she became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the finals with a commanding 5-0 victory. However, her journey ended controversially when she was disqualified for being 100 grams overweight in the 50 kg freestyle category.

Following her elimination, Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling, transitioning into politics. Her successful campaign in the Haryana Assembly elections, where she won the Julana seat, marked another significant chapter in her eventful year.

As 2024 comes to an end, the Google report reflects a year rich in stories, achievements, and moments that resonated deeply with Indians, leaving a digital footprint that will be remembered for years to come.

