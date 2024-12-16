Nita Ambani smeared with haldi by son Anant in new video from pre-wedding celebration. Watch

Previously-unseen footage from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebrations shows how all friends and family members left the couple’s haldi function with yellow faces and big smiles. Guests were smeared with haldi as they danced their hearts out at the pre-wedding function - and even the mother of the groom could not escape the onslaught of yellow. Nita and Anant Ambani share a sweet moment during the haldi function(YouTube/ORRY)

The new video, shared by Orry (aka Orhan Awatramani, a socialite who is close to several members of the Ambani family), shows Nita Ambani’s failed attempt at escaping the haldi shower that greeted all guests. Being the host of the celebration and the mother of the groom did not give the Reliance Foundation chairperson any special privileges - instead, like everyone else, Nita Ambani too had to deal with the haldi attack.

The video shows groom Anant Ambani and his brother-in-law Anand Piramal smearing each other with haldi and flowers as other members of the family smile onstage. The groom then turns his attention towards his mother, Nita Ambani, who tries to run, well aware of what’s coming her way. The escape attempt proves unsuccessful and the video cuts to Anant Ambani leaving Nita Ambani with a face coloured yellow with haldi.

Watch the video below:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant tied the knot in a high-profile wedding on July 12 this year. The wedding was preceded with months of pre-wedding festivities, including a mehendi, a haldi function, a luxury cruise across Europe, a three-day bash in Jamnagar and more.

The haldi function took place at Antilia, the Ambani family’s palatial home in Mumbai. It was attended by a veritable galaxy of stars, including Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ranveer Singh etc. Orry’s video also shows how much fun the other guests had at the haldi function, which included dhol beats and dancing galore.

