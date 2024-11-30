Janhvi Kapoor starts Christmas preparation early with sister Khushi Kapoor, Orry joins in to help. See pics

Christmas cheer

On Saturday, Orry took to Instagram to share multiple pictures sharing the Christmas cheer. In one image, Janhvi is seen decorating the tree, while in another Janhvi is seen standing on a table trying to put a decorative piece on the tree as her sister Khushi looks for a spot for another item.

One photograph shows Orry posing alongside the tree after the decoration. Orry's post has spread Christmas joy among fans, offering a glimpse into the Kapoors' festive holiday celebrations. With each photo showcasing a special moment, Orry's Instagram post is a treat for fans, filling their hearts with warmth and cheer this holiday season.

Janhvi is wearing a T-shirt and black-and-white checkered pants, while Khushi is spotted in comfortable nightwear. The last picture shows the green-and-white Christmas tree adorned with ornaments, radiating holiday vibes. He posted the images on his Instagram Stories without any caption.

On the work front

Janhvi recently made her big Telugu debut with Devara Part 1, which also stars Jr NTR, Saif Ali Khan, Prakash Raj, Srikanth Meka, Tom Shine Chacko, and Narain. In the film, Jr NTR takes on a dual role, playing both Devara and Varadha. His character is pivotal to the storyline, which revolves around a dramatic clash of wills in a coastal setting where power dynamics are in constant flux. She is expected to appear in the second part of the film too. Janhvi has also signed another Telugu film with Ram Charan.

Khushi made her Bollywood debut with The Archies, helmed by Zoya Akhtar. It also starred Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi Saigal and Yuvraj Menda, among others. She will be seen next with Junaid Khan in a yet-to-be-titled romantic drama. Advait Chandan will direct the film, which will release in theatres in 2025.