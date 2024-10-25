Orry turns into a cow for Halloween party; steps out in hilarious blow-up costume: Watch video

Halloween is just around the corner, and B-Town celebs have started celebrating the spooky festival with costume parties. Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry, also attended a party on October 24. The paparazzi clicked him outside restaurant Bastian in Mumbai, dressed in a cow costume. Orry wears a blow-up cow costume for a Halloween party.

Orry dons a cow costume for Halloween bash

Orry's unapologetic fashion choices have always made headlines. Be it his eye-catching couture looks or the quirky accessories, including phone covers, footwear and bags, Orry always stays up to date with fashion trends. However, for Halloween, he ditched the glam and turned into a cow. The paparazzi videos show him outside Bastian, posing for cameras. He also clicked pictures with singer Kanika Kapoor.

Orry wore a black and white printed blow-up cow costume, covering his entire body, with his face visible just below the cow's snout. He wore glasses and sneakers with his hilarious costume and was seen smiling wide while getting his pictures clicked by the paparazzi.

Orry's 2023 Halloween look

Orry is known for his whacky and creative looks for Halloween. Last year, he turned up as Frankenstein for Sussanne Khan's Halloween bash. Orry painted his face green with eyes and lips with black paint. He wore a printed grey bodycon top, black leather pants and chunky boots to complete the spooky look.

Halloween 2024

This year, Halloween falls on October 31. The spooky festival will be celebrated with Diwali, which also falls on the same day. Every year, Halloween is celebrated on the last day of October. However, the celebrations begin on October 1, with people decorating their homes with spooky decorations and carved pumpkins.

On Halloween, people celebrate by wearing costumes inspired by pop culture moments or supernatural characters, children go trick-or-treating, and attending horror movies or pop-culture-themed parties. In some places, people celebrate the day by honouring the dead with rituals and community events.