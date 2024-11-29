Arjun Kapoor on bond with Janhvi and Khushi: ‘I am better off having them in my life’

Arjun on bond with sisters

Arjun opened up about his relationship with his sisters in the interview. He said, "They both have been really solid behind me, and I know it sounds like I am the brother who is taking care of them and all that. It’s not always like that. There are moments where you are also vulnerable. Janhvi has seen that vulnerable side of me. You question life, you question choices, you question is it all worth it, you question what will happen because you have to realise that negativity is a constant in our profession. It’s just that the volume of it sometimes reaches a point where your head just wants to explode."

Arjun mentions that Janhvi has seen his vulnerable side and stood by him during his difficult times. Janhvi and Khushi are his step-sisters from Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s marriage.

Talking about his bond with Janhvi and Khushi, Arjun shared, "I am better off for having Janhvi and Khushi in my life. I love them a lot. I care for them a lot and I am so glad that they are doing well and I am happy to say that they are very well brought up kids."

Janhvi was present during the interview on call, and spoke about Arjun. She said she has seen him wait “in the wings these past two years”. She shared that it has not been a easy journey for Arjun, and credited him for putting up a brave front. She said that she is proud of him and his journey.

Arjun’s career on new high

At the moment, Arjun is getting praised for his role in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again, which has worked well at the box office. He played the antagonist in the multi-starrer. The film hit the theatres on Diwali.

Arjun explored the darker realm through the character of Danger Lanka, the chief antagonist in Singham Again. The role was dubbed as a modern-day Ravana from the Ramayana pitted against Ajay Devgn, whose portrayal was presented as Lord Rama.

The film also featured Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh, reprising their roles of Veer Sooryavanshi and Simmba, the other two protagonists of the cop universe. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, and Arjun Kapoor.