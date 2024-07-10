Radhika Merchant’s dainty floral jewellery was ‘totally last minute’, reveals designer: ‘Got to know one night before’

Radhika Merchant has stunned in each of her pre-wedding looks - from the custom Versace gown she wore in Jamnagar to the Robert Wun creation during the European cruise. However, if there is one look so far that everybody agrees to be the undisputed show-stopper, it was the yellow Anamika Khanna ensemble she wore for her Haldi. Radhika Merchant in fresh floral jewellery for her Haldi.(Instagram/@floralartbysrishti)

Radhika Merchant paired her custom Anamika Khanna ensemble with an elaborate dupatta made of real flowers and delicate floral jewellery. She was styled by Rhea Kapoor, celebrity stylist Shereen and Sanya Kapoor. Now, the brand behind her floral jewellery – Floral Art by Srishti - has revealed exclusive details of her look to Hindustan Times.

Srishti Calcuttawala, owner and creative brain behind Floral Art, told Hindustan Times that the fresh floral jewellery took over six hours to create and came as a “totally last minute” order.

“Rhea Kapoor’s team reached out to us one night before the event,” she revealed. “The event was on the 8th, and we got to know on the 7th.”

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Haldi ceremony

The Ambani family hosted a lavish Haldi ceremony for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant at their palatial Mumbai home, Antilia, on July 8. Besides friends and family, the event was attended by Bollywood stars like Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday etc.

Calcuttawala’s team worked for over six hours to create the fresh flowers choker, necklace, earrings, hathphool and kadhas that Radhika Merchant wore, while Rhea Kapoor’s team worked on the exquisite floral dupatta that is already being called the must-have bridal accessory of the season.

“The jewellery was created using Tagar Kai, Thai crown flower (rui flower) and yellow button daisies,” Calcuttawala told Hindustan Times.

A jewellery set like this, made by Floral Art by Srishti, would have a starting range of ₹10,000.

Calcuttawala and her team have also worked on the floral jewellery of Bollywood stars like Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani. Asked if she knew whether she would be styling the future Ambani bahu when stylist Rhea Kapoor approached her, she answered in the affirmative.

“There were no NDAs,” said the Mumbai-based business owner. “During Katrina Kaif’s wedding, we had no idea we were creating jewellery for her. But this time we knew the jewellery was being designed for Radhika Merchant,” she said.