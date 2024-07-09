Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's wedding photographer shows how haldi ceremony put his expensive gear at risk

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant are all set to tie the knot on July 12. Before their big day, the couple is celebrating various ceremonies such as mameru, sangeet, graha pooja and more. On Monday, they marked their haldi ceremony in extravagant outfits. Amid the celebrations, photographer Joseph Radhik posted an insider picture of how fun the haldi was. For the unversed, during haldi, a mix of turmeric, water and oil is applied to the bride and the groom. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding is held on July 12.

"Looks like we photographed a peaceful haldi event last night," wrote Radhik as he shared a picture of his cameras. The cameras can be seen covered in haldi stains. He also shared that the team had to send the cameras to a “spa” so they could get clean. (Also Read: Mumbai photographer who captured Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding sums up ‘surreal week’ in one sentence)

Take a look at his post here:

Snapshot of the cameras smeared in haldi.

The wedding celebrations of the two began with mameru ceremony. This was followed by a sangeet which looked no less than a blockbuster film. The sangeet also saw a performance from pop sensation Justin Bieber. Actors such as Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt Ranbir Kapoor, Social media influencer Orry, aka Orhan Awatramani were all seen enjoying at the party.

Just a few days ago, Radhika Merchant's parents, Shaila and Viren Merchant, held a traditional Graha Shanti Pooja to bless their daughter ahead of her wedding. Radhika looked stunning in a classic white saree and a contrasting pink blouse. She finished her ensemble with diamond jewellery and a beautiful gajra in her hair. (Also Read: Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant big fat Indian wedding: A look at the timeline of events)

The three-day celebrations begin with the Shubh Vivaah (wedding), followed by the Shubh Aashirwad (blessing ceremony) on July 13, and the Mangal Utsav (wedding reception) on July 14.