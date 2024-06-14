Mumbai photographer who captured Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding sums up ‘surreal week’ in one sentence

Joseph Radhik, who says that he “photographs love”, documented the second pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant aboard a cruise through his lens. Radhik shared a picture on his Instagram that sums up the “surreal week”, and it is nothing short of “magic”. Mumbai-based celebrity photographer Joseph Radhik (left) and Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant (right). (Instagram/@josephradhik and @dietsabya)

“Somewhere over the rainbow,” wrote Radhik while sharing a breathtaking picture on Instagram.

He added, “It’s very difficult to do justice to the surreal week we documented across countries and seas, but here's one photo to give you a glimpse.”

Take a look at the stunning picture that captures the essence of the ‘surreal week’ here:

The Instagram post was shared on June 13. It has since received a flurry of likes, including one from social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry. Additionally, it has received a lot of comments from netizens.

“Joseph Radhik, it’s a beautiful chateau. Saw it being finished and did the first event they ever did! Congratulations,” wrote Instagram user Vandana in the comments.

Another added, “Incredible.”

“Majestic! Congratulations on being featured on Vogue,” expressed photographer Umesh Dhingra.

“So beautiful!” posted a fourth.

A fifth social media user said, “Wow.”

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, had their second pre-wedding gala in Europe aboard a cruise. The celebrations on the cruise spanned four days, with stops across the Mediterranean. The first pre-wedding took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat in March this year.

The two childhood friends, who turned lovers, will marry on July 12 in Mumbai and hold a grand wedding reception on Sunday, July 14.