 Mumbai photographer who captured Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding sums up ‘surreal week’ in one sentence | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Mumbai photographer who captured Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding sums up ‘surreal week’ in one sentence

ByArfa Javaid
Jun 14, 2024 05:10 PM IST

While sharing a breathtaking picture from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding, the Mumbai-based photographer wrote, “Somewhere over the rainbow.”

Joseph Radhik, who says that he “photographs love”, documented the second pre-wedding celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant aboard a cruise through his lens. Radhik shared a picture on his Instagram that sums up the “surreal week”, and it is nothing short of “magic”.

Mumbai-based celebrity photographer Joseph Radhik (left) and Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant (right). (Instagram/@josephradhik and @dietsabya)
Mumbai-based celebrity photographer Joseph Radhik (left) and Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant (right). (Instagram/@josephradhik and @dietsabya)

Read| Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding gown has Anant Ambani's love letter printed on it: ‘Want to show it to my kids'

“Somewhere over the rainbow,” wrote Radhik while sharing a breathtaking picture on Instagram.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

He added, “It’s very difficult to do justice to the surreal week we documented across countries and seas, but here's one photo to give you a glimpse.”

Take a look at the stunning picture that captures the essence of the ‘surreal week’ here:

The Instagram post was shared on June 13. It has since received a flurry of likes, including one from social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry. Additionally, it has received a lot of comments from netizens.

Also Read| Why did Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant opt for a Mediterranean cruise for their pre-wedding celebrations?

“Joseph Radhik, it’s a beautiful chateau. Saw it being finished and did the first event they ever did! Congratulations,” wrote Instagram user Vandana in the comments.

Another added, “Incredible.”

“Majestic! Congratulations on being featured on Vogue,” expressed photographer Umesh Dhingra.

“So beautiful!” posted a fourth.

A fifth social media user said, “Wow.”

Anant Ambani, the younger son of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani and Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, had their second pre-wedding gala in Europe aboard a cruise. The celebrations on the cruise spanned four days, with stops across the Mediterranean. The first pre-wedding took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat in March this year.

The two childhood friends, who turned lovers, will marry on July 12 in Mumbai and hold a grand wedding reception on Sunday, July 14.

Get World Cup ready with Crickit From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Mumbai photographer who captured Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding sums up ‘surreal week’ in one sentence
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On