A turmeric-soaked Aaditya Thackeray at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant haldi. Watch

Guests drenched in turmeric were seen leaving Antilia, the palatial house of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and family in Mumbai, after the haldi (turmeric) cermeony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, on Monday evening. Uddhav Thakeray and family chatted with Shloka Mehta's parents at Antilia. (Varinder Chawla)

Among those who attended the ceremony were Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, wife Rashmi and son Aaditya Thackeray. On their way out, the Thackerays were seen chatting with Russell and Mona Mehta, parents of Shloka Mehta, wife of Akash Ambani.

Aaditya Thackeray, 34, is the Shiv Sena legislator (MLA) represents the Worli assembly constituency in Mumbai.

While Russell and Mona Mehta as well as Aaditya Thackeray were soaked in turmeric, Uddhav and Rashmi Thackeray did not have turmeric on their clothes.

Bollywood stars such as Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor attended the haldi ceremony that took places days before Anant Ambani's wedding.

Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh too were drenched in yellow as they left the celebrations. Industralist Anil Ambani and wife Tina Ambani too were soaked in turmeric. Anil Ambani is the younger brother of Mukesh Ambani.

The haldi ceremony took place a day after Radhika Merchant's parents, Shaila and Viren Merchant, hosted a “graha shanti” pooja at Mumbai's Trident hotel. Last Friday, the Ambanis hosted a grand sangeet ceremony that saw pop icon Justin Bieber performing for the guests.

When is Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding?

Anant Ambani, Nita and Mukesh Ambani's younger son, will tie the knot with Radhika Merchant on Friday, July 12. The wedding ceremony will take place at Jio World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The celebrations will continue on Saturday, July 13, with Shubh Aashirwad. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.