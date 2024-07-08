The other Ambani saas-bahu: Tina Ambani's adorable gesture for Khrisha Shah at Anant-Radhika Merchant haldi

Tina Ambani, wife of industrialist, shared a heartwarming moment with her daughter-in-law Khrisha Shah Ambani at the haldi ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on a rainy Monday evening. Tina Ambani posted with daughter-in-law Khrisha Shah at Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's haldi. (Varinder Chawla)

The former actor and Khrisha Ambani arrived at the venue in Mumbai and posed for the paparazzi waiting outside Antilia, the palatial house of billionaire Mukesh Ambani. It was Khrisha who first entered through the security checks, followed by her mother-in-law. The former was seen waiting for Tina Ambani, who was a few steps behind her, to enter the main venue.

As Khrisha Shah extended her hand to Tina Ambani, the latter called her back to pose for the photographers waiting outside. The media-shy daughter-in-law obliged, and they shared a special moment together while posing for photos.

Watch the video here:

Anil Ambani was also seen arriving in a separate video shared by pararazzi accounts on social media.

Khrisha Shah is married to Anmol Ambani, Anil and Tina Ambani's elder son. She is the daughter of Neelam and Nikunj Shah.

Anil Ambani is the younger brother of Mukesh Ambani, whose younger son Anant Ambani is getting married this week.

Countdown for the big fat Ambani wedding begins

Anant Ambani will marry Radhika Merchant in Mumbai this Friday, July 12. The couple will tie the knot at Mumbai's Jio World Centre in Bandra Kurla Centre (BKC). Mukesh and Nita Ambani have hosted numerous events ahead of their younger son's wedding. Last Friday, they hosted a sangeet ceremony which saw pop icon Justin Bieber performing for the guests.

Earlier, the Ambanis hosted two rounds of extavagant pre-wedding celebrations, the first in Gujarat's Jamnagar and the second, in Europe.

Bollywood A-listers and some of India's biggest celebrities were in attendance for almost all of the Ambani celebrations.

On Sunday, Viren and Shaila Merchant, parents of Radhika Merchant, hosted a “graha shanti” ceremony that was attended by Anant Ambani and the rest of his family.

