Tina Ambani's heartwarming birthday note for Anil Ambani: ‘The man who has my heart’

Industrialist Anil Ambani turns 65 today. His wife, Tina Ambani, posted a birthday note for him on Tuesday. Reliance ADA Group chairman Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani.(File)

“A very happy birthday to the man who has my heart, and my respect!” Tina Ambani wrote in her Instagram post, sharing photos of Ambani, the couple and the rest of their family.

“Thank you for all the joy and happiness you bring to our lives, our home and our family. And for always encouraging me, every step of the way, in all my endeavors.”

She tagged her sons Jai Anmol, Anshul and daughter-in-law Khrisha Ambani.

See Tina Ambani's birthday wish here:

Other Instagram users and followers of Tina Ambani wished Anil Ambani a birthday as they dropped their wishes in the comments section.

Anil Ambani is the younger brother of billioniare Mukesh Ambani.