 Tina Ambani's heartwarming birthday note for Anil Ambani: ‘The man who has my heart’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Tina Ambani's heartwarming birthday note for Anil Ambani: ‘The man who has my heart’

ByHT Trending Desk
Jun 04, 2024 08:47 AM IST

Industrialist Anil Ambani, who turns 65, is the younger brother of Mukesh Ambani. Tina Ambani posted birthday wishes on Instagram.

Industrialist Anil Ambani turns 65 today. His wife, Tina Ambani, posted a birthday note for him on Tuesday.

Reliance ADA Group chairman Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani.(File)
Reliance ADA Group chairman Anil Ambani's wife Tina Ambani.(File)

“A very happy birthday to the man who has my heart, and my respect!” Tina Ambani wrote in her Instagram post, sharing photos of Ambani, the couple and the rest of their family.

Witness the final chapter of the Lok Sabha Elections unfold on HT with live vote count and results. Explore now! Explore now!

“Thank you for all the joy and happiness you bring to our lives, our home and our family. And for always encouraging me, every step of the way, in all my endeavors.”

She tagged her sons Jai Anmol, Anshul and daughter-in-law Khrisha Ambani.

See Tina Ambani's birthday wish here:

Other Instagram users and followers of Tina Ambani wished Anil Ambani a birthday as they dropped their wishes in the comments section.

Anil Ambani is the younger brother of billioniare Mukesh Ambani.

Get World Cup ready with Crick-it! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Tina Ambani's heartwarming birthday note for Anil Ambani: ‘The man who has my heart’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, June 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
Advertisement