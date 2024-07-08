Radhika Merchant's radiant smile during her ‘graha shanti pooja’ is unmissable. Watch viral video

Radhika Merchant during her "graha shanti pooja".

As the grand celebrations of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have begun, both families are marking one ceremony after another in the most luxurious way. While the family donned their home with extravagant decor for the mameru ceremony, the sangeet, too, was no less than a star-studded affair with Justin Bieber performing in it. Now, a video showing Radhika Merchant's "graha shanti pooja" was shared on social media and has since gone viral.

The video opens with Radhika Merchant in a traditional white saree paired with a pink blouse. She completes this look with a diamond necklace, earrings, maang tikka, and a nath. As the video continues, it shows Radhika's mom performing the pooja while the bride is all smiles. (Also Read: ‘One photo with us’: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant win over paparazzi on sangeet night)

Watch the video here:

Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant sangeet:

On July 5, the families held a grand sangeet, which featured a performance by pop sensation Justin Bieber. The singer sang his popular hits such as Baby, Love Yourself and Boyfriend. However, this wasn't the only outstanding moment from the sangeet. The Ambani women stole the show with their beautiful performance to the song Drama Queen. At one point during the sangeet, Anant, too, was seen grooving with Salman Khan and others. (Also Read: Ambanis set stage on fire as they groove to Deewangi Deewangi for Anant, Radhika Merchant sangeet celebrations. Watch)

A few other unmissable moments from the sangeet were Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Kapoor dancing to Show Me The Thumka, Nita Ambani honouring the Indian cricket team's win in the T20I World Cup, and Orry dancing with the Bollywood squad.

Mameru ceremony:

On July 3, the Ambani residence- Antilia was decorated with hues of pink, orange and white for the mameru ceremony. For the unversed, the mameru ceremony is a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts such as jewellery and saree, among other things. During the ceremony, Radhika was seen wearing a beeauiful pink-coloured lehenga.