‘One photo with us’: Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant win over paparazzi on sangeet night

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant delighted the paparazzi at their sangeet as they obliged for a photo op with them on Friday night. Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant sangeet: Couple makes stylish entry in custom outfits

“Hamaare saath ek photo (one photo with us),” said the paparazzi waiting outside the venue.

“Aa jaayiye sab log (all of you please come),” the groom-to-be said, taking his fiancee along with him as he walked towards the paparazzi for a group photo. The candid moment was captured on camera.

The Ambanis are hosting a grand sangeet for the couple at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. Like the pre-wedding celebrations in Europe and Jamnagar in Gujarat in the months leading up to the biggest Indian wedding in recent times, some of the biggest celebrities in India are attending Friday's gala.

On the guest list were cricket icon MS Dhoni and wife Sakshi Dhoni, Suryakumar Yadav, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza.

On Thursday, Ambanis organised a Mameru ceremony- a Gujarati wedding tradition where the maternal uncle (mama) of the bride visits her with sweets and gifts.

Earlier this week, Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani recently organised a mass wedding for over 50 couples.

What Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani wore for sangeet

While the bride-to-be for a lehenga with an off-shoulder blouse, Anant Ambani picked a colour-coordinated richly emroidered sherwani.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant wedding date, venue

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will get married on Friday, July 12, at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC).

The celebrations will continue over the weekend with a Shubh Aashirwad (blessings) ceremony on Saturday. The final event, Mangal Utsav or the wedding reception, is scheduled for Sunday, July 14.