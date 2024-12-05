Radhika Merchant, Anant Ambani accompany Mukesh Ambani for Maharashtra CM's oath ceremony. Watch

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani were seen accompanying industrialist Mukesh Ambani for the oath ceremony of the newly-elected Maharashtra government. The Ambani family was seen laughing and interacting with guests ahead of the event. The Ambani family was seen interacting with guests ahead of the oath ceremony.(X/ANI)

Devendra Fadnavis of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was sworn in as the chief minister of Maharashtra for the third time at Mumbai's Azad Maidan. The chief minister was accompanied by his two deputy chief ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar.

Take a look at the video here:

Who is at the oath ceremony?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi among top BJP leaders like JP Nadda and Nitin Gadkari arrived at Azad Maidan for the oath-taking ceremony of the Mahayuti government.

However, no leader from the opposition, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), attended the ceremony. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan, NCP (SP) chief and former union minister Sharad Pawar skipped the event.

Apart from politicians, Bollywood stars arrived at Azad Maidan. Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan were seen sharing a warm hug as they met each other at the event.

Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Ranveer Singh along with Madhuri Dixit were also photographed ahead of the ceremony.

Devendra Fadnavis to take top post

Hours before he took oath as the chief minister, Devendra Fadnavis offered prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Temple today.

The oath ceremony has been marred with reports of differences within the Mahayuti as Shiv Sena leaders continued to demand the chief minister post or a “respectable” position for outgoing CM Eknath Shinde.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance secured a landslide win over 235 seats in Maharashtra Assembly Election. The results marked a significant milestone for the BJP, which emerged as the single-largest party with 132 seats. The Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.