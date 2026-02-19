Nita Ambani glows in simple pink look in unseen pic with Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali Tendulkar from Jamnagar

The trio was photographed against the lush backdrop of Vantara, the sprawling animal shelter and rehabilitation centre located within the Ambanis' Reliance Jamnagar Refinery Complex.

Nita Ambani’s understated look Ditching her signature ornate lehengas and designer sarees, Nita Ambani opted for a chic, monochrome rose-pink co-ord set. The outfit featured subtle floral embroidery on the sleeves and hem, embodying a 'quiet luxury' aesthetic that perfectly suited the outdoor setting of the wildlife sanctuary.

Tendulkar family’s safari chic looks The Tendulkars, who arrived in Jamnagar on February 15, 2026, also showcased functional yet fashionable attire. Sachin Tendulkar sported a vibrant, multi-coloured patterned shirt paired with dark trousers and blue-tinted aviators. Anjali Tendulkar looked ready for the outdoors in a tan safari-style tunic, white trousers, and a black cap featuring the Vantara logo.

What’s next for the wedding? The Tendulkars were recently in Jamnagar for the pre-wedding celebration for Arjun Tendulkar, who is set to marry Saaniya Chandhok — granddaughter of businessman Ravi Ghai — reportedly in March 2026.

The bond between the Ambanis and Tendulkars has spanned decades, from Sachin's tenure with the Mumbai Indians to a deep family friendship. The Jamnagar leg of the wedding festivities highlighted this partnership, with the Ambanis hosting the Tendulkars at their family estate.

Sachin, Anjali, and Sara Tendulkar were photographed arriving at Jamnagar airport on February 15. Sachin was seen in a casual blue shirt, while Anjali wore a pink shirt and Sara opted for a black top with a grey shawl.

The Tendulkar family has been busy extending personal invitations to India’s top leadership, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu. Following the intimate Jamnagar celebrations, the main wedding ceremony is expected to be a high-security, private affair in south Mumbai.