Nita Ambani's stunning Navratri 2025 look in Banarasi lehenga, diamond jewels features all ‘9 colours of Goddess Durga’

Nita Ambani knows how to celebrate every festival in style, and Navratri is no exception. Staying true to her love for sarees, the philanthropist and businesswoman rocked yet another show-stopping look, serving fashion lovers a treasure trove of inspiration to elevate their Garba night outfits. Let's decode her stunning ensemble and take some style notes. Nita Ambani stuns in vibrant pink dupatta and opulent jewellery for Navratri festivities.

Decoding Nita Ambani's stunning Navratri look

Nita's makeup artist, Mickey Contractor, shared a carousel of stunning pictures of her on Instagram. Her Navratri look perfectly captures the essence of the festival, showcasing all nine colours associated with Goddess Durga.

Nita dazzled in a colourful Banarasi lehenga skirt featuring a patchwork of different fabrics, intricate zari work, and hand embroidery. Heavy laces at the bottom added an extra festive flair. She paired it with a pink blouse adorned with shimmering gold and bronze work, short sleeves, and detailed embroidery along the neckline and sleeves.

The vibrant pink dupatta with leheriya print, a traditional Rajasthani tie-dye technique known for its wavy patterns, worn in a seedha pallu, elevated her ensemble beautifully.

How she accessoried her look

Of course, no discussion of Nita Ambani's look would be complete without mentioning her opulent jewellery. She accessorised with a multi-layered diamond necklace featuring green emeralds, matching statement earrings, a maang tika, colourful bangles, and an oversized ring.

Her makeup was flawless, featuring winged eyeliner, kohl-rimmed eyes, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks, a luminous highlighter, and a glossy nude lipstick. Her luscious tresses were tied in a middle-parted bun, and a red bindi on her forehead completed the absolutely gorgeous look.