Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant to Shloka Mehta: Most glam ethnic looks from Ambani ladies for Navratri 2025 fashion inspo

Navratri 2025 is finally here, and it's the perfect time to bring out your most festive, colourful, and glam outfits. If you're looking for some serious style inspiration, you can't go wrong with the iconic looks of Nita Ambani, Radhika Merchant, Isha Ambani, and Shloka Mehta. From beautifully draped sarees to vibrant lehengas and statement jewellery, here are some of the most stunning looks from Ambani ladies that are full of inspiration for anyone wanting to look stylish this festive season. (Also read: Navratri 2025 calendar: Check complete dates, rituals, goddesses and colours for all 9 days of Shardiya Navratri ) Ambani ladies serve major Navratri fashion inspiration with glamorous outfits. (Instagram)

Nita Ambani

If you want to go all out this Navratri, Nita's Torani lehenga is the ultimate fashion inspiration. Bursting with bright colours, it's guaranteed to make you the centre of attention. Adorned with intricate hand embroidery, digital prints, hand touches, sequin work, as well as Badla and Boota detailing, this lehenga is truly a work of art. Styled with pearls and diamonds, it exudes elegance and festive glamour.

For those who want to try something different, her red Gharchola saree is a showstopper that might even make you ditch lehengas this season. Featuring a seedha pallu, golden zari work, and delicate hand embroidery, it's the perfect blend of traditional charm and modern glam, a stunning choice for a timeless Navratri look.

Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant's fashion mantra is all about maximalism, she never shies away from going all out, especially when it comes to ethnics. And of course, Navratri is the perfect excuse to do just that.

Her Tarun Tahiliani Banjara and Kutchi-inspired multicoloured lehenga from her garba-night wedding festivities is pure Navratri goals. With playful mirror work, vibrant colours, and a modern twist on traditional designs, it's sculpted perfectly to her silhouette and paired with custom accessories that scream her signature India-cool vibe. Add in Jadau jewellery and a braided hairstyle, and you've got the ultimate festive inspiration.

If you love mirror work, her other look is a must-bookmark: an intricate blue flared lehenga with a matching blouse featuring traditional white hand embroidery mixed with mirror detailing. It's fun, festive, and totally Navratri-ready.

Isha Ambani

Tired of the same old lehengas and sarees? Isha's Torani custom skirt-and-top set is exactly the fresh twist you need. Her tassel-embroidered sleeveless blouse with a halter neckline, dori details, colourful tassels, backless cut, and bust-skimming fit is playful and chic. The silk skirt, with its vibrant panels, sequined hearts, and delicate thread work, turns the whole outfit into a piece of ‘wearable art’.

If pastels are more your thing and you prefer a subtle festive vibe, her Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga is perfect. Intricate thread and mirror work, paired with silver and diamond jewellery and minimal makeup (just like Isha), make for a stylish Navratri look.

Shloka Mehta

Ambani's badi bahu knows how to rock ethnic fashion like a pro! Her Gujarati-style Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga is pure Navratri vibes. Shloka's royal blue ghagra is decked out with multicoloured Resham embroidery, mirrors, and stones that catch the light with every move. Styled with a matching toran and green emerald jewellery, she serves major Navratri fashion inspo we all need to bookmark.