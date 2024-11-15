Gurpurab 2024: Fashion inspiration to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti
As we mark 555th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the first Sikh Guru, discover festive looks that weave together heritage and celebration.
Gurpurab is a time of reflection, unity and devotion — but it’s also the perfect moment to celebrate Punjab’s rich cultural heritage through fashion. Known for its vibrant colours, intricate embroidery and craftsmanship, Punjabi attire beautifully captures the region’s essence, making it an ideal way to honour the festival.
For women, the classic Patiala suit paired with a phulkari dupatta is a stunning choice. Phulkari, meaning “flower work,” is a centuries-old embroidery style featuring bright floral and geometric patterns on handspun fabric. The artistry behind phulkari is unmatched and the dupatta adds a beautiful burst of colour and tradition to any outfit. Pair it with bold jhumkas, a nose ring or a maang tikka and complete the look with a paranda.
For men, a Gurpurab look comes together with an embroidered kurta, khussa jutti, and a classic kada bracelet. Some even embellish their turbans with beads and tassels for a touch of festive flair. Drape an embroidered shawl over your shoulders to complete the outfit.
Need some more style inspo? Check out these looks and get ready to shine this Gurpurab.
Make a statement in a crimson jama, featuring gold threadwork and made of jeni silk and organza, from Torani. Model Muskaan Luthra’s look has been amped up with vintage jewellery pieces from Amethyst by Rahul Popli and Tribe Amrapali.
The pistachio green sequin and zari embroidered kurta and pants from Rimple and Harpreet are Gurpurab-appropriate. Pair the look with a heavily embroidered shawl, like model Ishpreet, to round off the look.
Indian royals from Punjab used to dress up in angrakhas. Borrow a leaf from their page and look every inch of royalty in a dusty pink angrakha by Rimple and Harpreet. Model Harshwin’s turban is adorned with a stunning kalgi to round off the look.
Men can break the monotony of basic kurtas and opt for printed jamas like this from Torani. Crafted in silk slub in a deep vintage green tone, model Parvesh Godhara rocks it with a matching turban that has been further accessorised with jewellery from Tribe Amrapali.
Make your menswear look more playful with this one-of-a-kind design from Torani that exudes regality, as seen on Model Ravi Kanyal. With gorgeous prints crafted in jeni silk, the set boasts a gorgeous burst of deep purple hues, making it stand out in its unique approach to traditional menswear.
In this Rimple and Harpreet creation is rendered with zardozi and marodi ka kaam, kasab, dabka, tilla dori, sequins, and pearls. The scalloped hemline of the dupatta adds to the reverence when wrapped around the head in a traditional style, as seen on model Amita Juneja.
Model Daljit Sean Singh looks emaculate in a chanderi woven kurta paired with a bundi featuring dori marodi work in gold from Wabi Sabi by Anshum Ritesh. His look has been further elevated with an off-white turban and ivory phulkari shawl from 1469.