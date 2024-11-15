Gurpurab 2024: Fashion inspiration to celebrate Guru Nanak Jayanti

Gurpurab is a time of reflection, unity and devotion — but it’s also the perfect moment to celebrate Punjab’s rich cultural heritage through fashion. Known for its vibrant colours, intricate embroidery and craftsmanship, Punjabi attire beautifully captures the region’s essence, making it an ideal way to honour the festival. Need some more style inspo? Check out these looks and get ready to shine this Gurpurab.

For women, the classic Patiala suit paired with a phulkari dupatta is a stunning choice. Phulkari, meaning “flower work,” is a centuries-old embroidery style featuring bright floral and geometric patterns on handspun fabric. The artistry behind phulkari is unmatched and the dupatta adds a beautiful burst of colour and tradition to any outfit. Pair it with bold jhumkas, a nose ring or a maang tikka and complete the look with a paranda.

For men, a Gurpurab look comes together with an embroidered kurta, khussa jutti, and a classic kada bracelet. Some even embellish their turbans with beads and tassels for a touch of festive flair. Drape an embroidered shawl over your shoulders to complete the outfit.

Model Muskaan Luthra in Torani

Make a statement in a crimson jama, featuring gold threadwork and made of jeni silk and organza, from Torani. Model Muskaan Luthra’s look has been amped up with vintage jewellery pieces from Amethyst by Rahul Popli and Tribe Amrapali.

Model Ishpreet in Rimple Harpreet Narula

The pistachio green sequin and zari embroidered kurta and pants from Rimple and Harpreet are Gurpurab-appropriate. Pair the look with a heavily embroidered shawl, like model Ishpreet, to round off the look.

Model Harshwin in Rimple Harpreet Narula

Indian royals from Punjab used to dress up in angrakhas. Borrow a leaf from their page and look every inch of royalty in a dusty pink angrakha by Rimple and Harpreet. Model Harshwin’s turban is adorned with a stunning kalgi to round off the look.

Model Parvesh Godhara in Torani

Men can break the monotony of basic kurtas and opt for printed jamas like this from Torani. Crafted in silk slub in a deep vintage green tone, model Parvesh Godhara rocks it with a matching turban that has been further accessorised with jewellery from Tribe Amrapali.

Model Ravi Kanyal in Torani

Make your menswear look more playful with this one-of-a-kind design from Torani that exudes regality, as seen on Model Ravi Kanyal. With gorgeous prints crafted in jeni silk, the set boasts a gorgeous burst of deep purple hues, making it stand out in its unique approach to traditional menswear.

Model Amita Juneja in Rimple Harpreet

In this Rimple and Harpreet creation is rendered with zardozi and marodi ka kaam, kasab, dabka, tilla dori, sequins, and pearls. The scalloped hemline of the dupatta adds to the reverence when wrapped around the head in a traditional style, as seen on model Amita Juneja.

Model Daljit Sean Singh in Wabi Sabi.

Model Daljit Sean Singh looks emaculate in a chanderi woven kurta paired with a bundi featuring dori marodi work in gold from Wabi Sabi by Anshum Ritesh. His look has been further elevated with an off-white turban and ivory phulkari shawl from 1469.

Creative direction and styling: Akshay Kaushal

Photographer: Abhinav Bhandari

Wardrobe: Rimple and Harpreet Narula, Wabi Sabi by Anshum Ritesh, Torani

Jewellery: Amethyst by Rahul Popli and Tribe by Amrapali

Hair and makeup: Amita Juneja

Styling assistance: Ishpreet Kaur

Production: zahera Kayanat

Models: Ishpreet Kaur, Muskaan Lutra, Amita Juneja, Daljit Sean Singh, Harshwin Chhabra (Runway Lifestyle), Parvesh Godhara (Ninjas Model) and Ravi Kanyal (Inega)

Location: The White House, 7 Jantar Mantar