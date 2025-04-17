Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 17, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Nita Ambani's sparkling diamond jewellery makes her elegant saree for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's event a show-stealer

ByKrishna Priya Pallavi
Apr 17, 2025 08:11 AM IST

Nita Ambani attended the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla store launch event last night. In a show-stealing saree and elegant diamond jewels, she looked incredible.

Nita Ambani attended the store opening event hosted by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for their eponymous label in Mumbai. The Reliance Foundation chairperson wore an elegant gold and black saree for the affair, and styled the six yards with sparkling diamond jewellery. Let's decode her gorgeous ethnic look.

Nita Ambani with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
Nita Ambani with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Also Read | Nita Ambani is a picture of simplicity in pink bandhani suit, vists Shirdi Sai Baba Temple with family. Watch

Nita Ambani attends Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's store launch

On Wednesday evening, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla hosted a store launch event in Mumbai. Nita Ambani, who has been wearing clothes by the designer label for years, attended the affair in a gorgeous ensemble they designed. Moreover, the Ambani family's association with them goes back several years, with Isha, Shloka and Radhika wearing their creations during their wedding festivities. The paparazzi videos show Nita posing with Abu and Sandeep, greeting the media, and sharing her joy over the launch.

What Nita Ambani wore to the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla event

Nita Ambani wore a black and gold saree for the affair. The six yards comes in an elegant black hue decked with gold and silver mirror embroidery and a broad patti border adorned with intricate mirror embellishments. Nita draped the saree in the elegant traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder. A golden half-sleeved blouse with a U neckline, sparkling sequin embroidery, a fitted silhouette, and a cropped hem completed the look.

The diamond jewels!

Nita accessorised the ensemble with show-stealing diamond and gold jewellery, including a diamond and pearl-adorned multiple string necklace, massive diamond earrings, bracelets on both hands, and a sparkling diamond ring with a huge stone. An embroidered gold potli bag and black pumps completed the look.

Lastly, with her tresses left loose in a side parting and styled with soft blow-dried waves, Nita chose kohl-lined eyes, muted smokey eyes, darkened brows, feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy mauve lips, flushed cheeks, and glowing highlighter.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Nita Ambani's sparkling diamond jewellery makes her elegant saree for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's event a show-stealer
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 17, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On