Nita Ambani's sparkling diamond jewellery makes her elegant saree for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's event a show-stealer

Nita Ambani attended the store opening event hosted by designer duo Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla for their eponymous label in Mumbai. The Reliance Foundation chairperson wore an elegant gold and black saree for the affair, and styled the six yards with sparkling diamond jewellery. Let's decode her gorgeous ethnic look. Nita Ambani with Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Nita Ambani attends Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's store launch

On Wednesday evening, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla hosted a store launch event in Mumbai. Nita Ambani, who has been wearing clothes by the designer label for years, attended the affair in a gorgeous ensemble they designed. Moreover, the Ambani family's association with them goes back several years, with Isha, Shloka and Radhika wearing their creations during their wedding festivities. The paparazzi videos show Nita posing with Abu and Sandeep, greeting the media, and sharing her joy over the launch.

What Nita Ambani wore to the Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla event

Nita Ambani wore a black and gold saree for the affair. The six yards comes in an elegant black hue decked with gold and silver mirror embroidery and a broad patti border adorned with intricate mirror embellishments. Nita draped the saree in the elegant traditional style, letting the pallu fall from her shoulder. A golden half-sleeved blouse with a U neckline, sparkling sequin embroidery, a fitted silhouette, and a cropped hem completed the look.

The diamond jewels!

Nita accessorised the ensemble with show-stealing diamond and gold jewellery, including a diamond and pearl-adorned multiple string necklace, massive diamond earrings, bracelets on both hands, and a sparkling diamond ring with a huge stone. An embroidered gold potli bag and black pumps completed the look.

Lastly, with her tresses left loose in a side parting and styled with soft blow-dried waves, Nita chose kohl-lined eyes, muted smokey eyes, darkened brows, feathered brows, mascara-adorned lashes, glossy mauve lips, flushed cheeks, and glowing highlighter.