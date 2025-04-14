Nita Ambani is a picture of simplicity in pink bandhani suit, vists Shirdi Sai Baba Temple with family. Watch

Nita Ambani recently visited the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple with her mother, Purnima Dalal, and sister Mamta Dalal. The Reliance Foundation chairperson chose a pink Bandhani print kurta set for the occasion. Let's decode her ethnic look. Nita Ambani visits the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple.

Nita Ambani's visit to the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple

Videos shared by fan pages showed Nita Ambani arriving at the Shirdi Sai Baba Temple with her family. She was seen offering her prayers, seeking blessings from Sai Baba, lighting diyas, and making offerings with her mother and sister. Recently, on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, Nita joined her son, Anant Ambani, and his wife, Radhika Merchant, to visit the sacred Dwarkadhish Temple.

What did Nita Ambani wear?

Nita Ambani's pink printed suit set features a kurta which comes with an intricate golden and white bandhani pattern, a U neckline, half-length sleeves, side slits, a broad patti border on the hem, and a relaxed silhouette. She wore the kurta with a matching Patiala salwar featuring a cinched hem and a pleated billowy silhouette.

A bandhani pattern dupatta decked with gold embroidered patti borders completed Nita Ambani's ethnic look. She chose minimal accessories with the ensemble, including sparkling diamond earrings, ruby and sapphire embellished kadhas, diamond rings, and gold bangles. With her hair tied in a messy ponytail, she chose feathered brows, a bindi, pink lip shade, flushed cheeks, and kohl-lined eyes for the glam.

About the Ambani family

Nita Ambani is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. She is also the chairperson of Reliance Foundation. She is married to Indian businessman Mukesh Ambani. The couple has three children - Isha Ambani, Akash Ambani and Anant Ambani, and they all tied the knot in grand ceremonies. While Akash is married to Shloka Mehta, Isha is married to Anand Piramal, and recently, their youngest tied the knot with Radhika Merchant.