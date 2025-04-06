Nita Ambani in pink bandhani suit joins son Anant Ambani in Dwarka as he completes his padyatra on Ram Navami 2025

Nita Ambani, along with daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant, arrived in Dwarka to join Anant Ambani, who completed a 170-kilometre padayatra (foot pilgrimage) from Jamnagar to Dwarka. Anant reached the sacred Dwarkadhish Temple on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami 2025, just days ahead of his 30th birthday on April 10. Embracing a soft pink ethnic outfit, Nita Ambani joined her son Anant in Dwarka as he completed his padyatra. (Instagram)

Nita Ambani stepped away from her signature glam and luxe fashion, embracing a graceful and understated ethnic look in a soft pink suit. Let’s break down her outfit and take some style cues. (Also read: Nita Ambani at Vantara inauguration embraces India’s textile heritage in 2 breathtaking Manish Malhotra saree looks )

Nita Ambani stuns in pink bandhani kurta

Nita wore an elegant rani pink kurta featuring full sleeves, a relaxed silhouette, and a scoop neckline. The kurta was adorned with an intricate white bandhani print spread across the fabric, while vibrant orange accents on the neckline and borders added a striking contrast. She paired it up with matching straight-fit pants and a dupatta elegantly draped over one shoulder.

She accessorised her look with a pair of classic diamond stud earrings, a statement diamond ring adorning her finger, bangles stacked on her wrist, and a pair of white sports shoes. She kept her makeup minimal with winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, blushed cheeks and nude lipstick. With her luscious tresses neatly tied in a middle-parted low ponytail, Nita perfectly finished off her ethnic look.

Nita Ambani on Anant's spiritual journey

Nita expressed immense pride in Anant's spiritual journey, calling it a heartfelt moment for her as a mother. “As a mother, it's a very proud feeling to see my youngest son Anant complete this padyatra to this divine place of Dwarkadhish... For the last 10 days, all the youngsters who have joined Anant's padyatra have been spreading our culture. I only pray to Dwarkadhish to give strength to Anant,” she told ANI.