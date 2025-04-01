Have you gone gluten-free? What fitness trainer behind Anant Ambani's weight loss said about the ‘fad diet’

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of billionaire Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, made headlines in 2016 for his incredible weight loss journey after he shed 108 kg in 18 months. Fitness trainer Vinod Channa guided Anant on his weight loss journey. In a blog on his website from January 2022, Vinod wrote about how gluten-free diet has become increasingly popular in recent years – specifically, he addressed if it is a fad or a legitimate dietary choice? Also read | Fitness trainer who helped Nita Ambani, Anant Ambani lose weight shares 3 tips to melt belly fat Did you know that a gluten-free diet is essential for individuals with gluten-related disorders? It's not necessarily a healthy choice for everyone else. (Freepik)

What is gluten and how is it linked to your weight?

Vinod shared his views on everything from what gluten is, why products are labelled as gluten-free, and whether it is a part of any weight loss diet to if we should all be eating gluten-free.

He wrote, “Gluten is the proteins found in wheat, rye, barley and triticale. Gluten in these foods helps maintain their shape, acting as a glue that holds food together. Nowadays, many people have become concerned about consuming gluten and believe it can cause health problems. However, research suggests that gluten is safe for most people and can be tolerated with no adverse effects. However, it can cause problems for people with certain health conditions, which include celiac disease, gluten sensitivity, wheat allergy, and some other diseases.”

According to him, commonly found symptoms of celiac disease are: digestive discomfort, tissue damage in the small intestines, bloating, diarrhea, constipation, headache, tiredness, skin rashes, depression, unexplained weight loss, foul-smelling faeces.

The gluten-free fad

In recent years, the gluten-free diet has become trendy, with many people adopting it as a lifestyle choice rather than a medical necessity. Highlighting this, Vinod wrote, “Why most people mistook 'gluten-free' with a kind of diet or a fad diet or something healthy? We are used to looking at the terms fat-free, cholesterol-free, etc., on products and are conditioned in a way that it feels like it has to be something healthy. However, if you do not have celiac disease, it does not really matter much. We must also choose healthy foods. A gluten-free label on any food does not mean that a food is healthy, and gluten-free processed food is still processed food. Before making any major dietary changes themselves, one must seek medical attention who feel that they are intolerant to gluten.”

Vinod also shared a list of 'food items that are naturally gluten-free', which includes: rice, oats, quinoa, flax, millet, sorghum, tapioca, buckwheat, arrowroot, amaranth. He further listed 'healthy whole foods that are naturally gluten-free': meat, fish and seafood, eggs, dairy products, fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, fats, such as oils and butter.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.