Radhika Merchant in simple light blue suit joins Anant Ambani as his 170 km padayatra from Jamnagar to Dwarka ends

As she, alongside Anant's mother Nita Ambani, founder and chairperson of Reliance Foundation, joined Anant Ambani in Dwarka, Radhika Merchant stood out in a simple kurta set. As she addressed the media, Radhika said that she feels proud of her husband for completing his spiritual journey at the Dwarkadheesh temple in Dwarka.

What did Radhika Merchant wear to the temple?

Kurtas have always been a favourite in Radhika's Indian wardrobe for weddings and festive occasions. Radhika, who also swears by the comfortable everyday basic, wore a light blue kurta set with matching dupatta for her latest outing. Her understated ethnic outfit featured delicate white embroidery.

Keeping the rest of her look simple, Radhika wore her hair open in soft waves and opted for an almost no-makeup look. Radhika sported a pair of stud earrings and a couple of rings. She also sported red and yellow tika from her temple visit.

What Radhika Merchant say about Anant Ambani?

Radhika opened up about her husband's decision to undertake the 170 km padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarka. She said that it was Anant's wish to go on a padyatra after their wedding.

While speaking to the media, Radhika said, “Today, it's Anant's 30th birthday. It was his wish that he would do this padyatra after our wedding. We feel proud that we are celebrating his birthday here today. I thank all those who blessed him for his padyatra to be successful.”