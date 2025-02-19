5 times Radhika Merchant wore really simple looks and showed that she can make anything look stylish

Radhika Merchant has cemented herself as a connoisseur of couture fashion after her stunning looks from her wedding with Anant Ambani. However, it is not just her designer outfits that catch the internet's attention; it is also her simple, everyday attires she wears for casual outings. Here's a look at 5 times Radhika wore really simple looks and showed that she can make anything look stylish. From a white cotton dress to a simple silk suit, Radhika Merchant always wows with her simple looks.

The Mahakumbh suit with a hefty price tag

Radhika Merchant wore a royal navy and green kurta set at Mahakumbh Mela. (Instagram/@ambani_update)

Radhika Merchant visited the Mahakumbh Mela with Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani, Kokilaben Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Akash Ambani. To participate in the rituals and take a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, Radhika wore a navy blue silk kurta from the designer label Jayanti Reddy. The kurta features a loose fit, V-neckline, and quarter-length sleeves, which she paired with contrasting mint green dhoti pants and a matching dupatta. Know the price details of the outfit here.

The simple white dress

Another simple look, another slay! For attending an event, the choti bahu of the Ambani clan wore a breathable ivory cotton dress and nailed the cottagecore aesthetic. It features a flattering V-neckline with delicate buttons on the top, subtle frill accents, balloon sleeves, floral embroidery, and a flared silhouette. Check out its price here.

No glam, just simple elegance

For a casual day out with her friends, Radhika kept her sartorial choice simple and stylish with a no-makeup look, hoodie, and denim jeans. While her jacket comes in a pleasant cream and maroon shade, the white crew neck top adds a classic touch with the straight-leg denim pants. She styled the ensemble with dainty ear studs and flats.

Leheriya suit for a religious visit

To visit the Shrinathji temple with her parents, Radhika opted for a regal rani pink anarkali suit with a white lahariya print. The kurta featured long, graceful sleeves, a split crew neckline, heavy golden embroidery, and delicate zari detailing. She paired the kurta with matching salwar pants, diamond stud earrings, and a statement ring. Lastly, she chose nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, flushed cheeks, a glowing highlighter, and a pink lipstick shade.

A simple co-ord look

To attend the Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day, Radhika wore a chambray blue co-ord ensemble featuring a simple button-down shirt and flared pants. To style the simple look, she chose an Étoupe Kelly 18 belt, the Bolide over-the-body bag, and the Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile Oran sandals from Hermes. With her luscious hair left loose in a side parting, she chose diamond ear studs and a no-makeup look featuring glowing skin, feathered brows, rouged cheeks, and glossy pink lips. Find the outfit's cost here.