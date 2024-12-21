Even Radhika Merchant's simple shirt and pants look costs 2.54 lakh; she wore it to Ambani school annual day function

Anant Ambani's wife, Radhika Merchant, attended the Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day last night. For the celebrations, the choti bahu of the Ambani family wore a chambray blue co-ord ensemble featuring a simple button-down shirt and flared pants. We found the price of the ensemble. Know more details. Radhika Merchant attends the Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day in a simple outfit.

What is the price of Radhika's ensemble?

Radhika's ensemble is from the shelves of the Italian fashion house Loro Piana. The Roslyn Shirt is available on their website for 244,200 Yen, which is approximately ₹1,32,556. Meanwhile, the pants are called the Nash Trousers. Adding them to your closet will cost you 225,500 Yen, approximately ₹1,22,406. Together, the shirt and trousers set will be worth ₹2,54,962.

Radhika Merchant's blouse is available on the Loro Piana website.

Radhika Merchant's pants are worth ₹1.22 lakh.

More about Radhika's co-ord look

The greyish-blue blouse, made from cotton-cashmere fabric, features a collared neckline, front contrasting white button closures, full-length sleeves, structured shoulders, a small breast pocket, and a relaxed silhouette. The shirt adds the timeless appeal of denim and a casual elegance to Radhika's look.

She paired it with matching cotton-cashmere sophisticated trousers. It features a slim fit, kick-flare hem and ankle-grazing length. To style the simple look, she chose an Étoupe Kelly 18 belt, the Bolide over-the-body bag, and the Himalaya Niloticus Crocodile Oran sandals from Hermes.

With her luscious black hair left loose in a side parting, Radhika chose diamond ear studs and a no-makeup look featuring glowing skin, feathered brows, rouged cheeks, and glossy pink lips.

Dhirubhai Ambani International School's annual day

Many celebrities have attended the annual day at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School, including Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Suhana Khan, Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Vidya Balan, and others. Apart from Radhika, Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and Mukesh Ambani also attended the event.