Nita Ambani and Aishwarya Rai look elegant in ethnic looks; Kareena Kapoor and others dazzle at Ambani school annual day

Celebrities attended the annual day of Dhirubhai Ambani International School last night in Mumbai. Stars such as Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Gauri Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor, and others were in attendance to support their kids. Nita Ambani, Mukesh Ambani and Isha Ambani also attended the event. Here's what all the ladies wore to the event. Nita Ambani, Aishwarya Rai, and Kareena Kapoor at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School annual day.

Also Read | Isha Ambani's emerald suit for annual day event is quite inexpensive by Ambani family standards; you can get it for...

Nita Ambani

Nita Ambani attended the annual day in a cream georgette saree decked with broad gold gota borders and red patti embroidery. She paired the elegant and simple nine yards with a matching blouse featuring gold gota patti work, a U-neckline, and half-length sleeves. Statement jhumkis, a diamond bracelet, rings, a triple string necklace, and high heels rounded off the accessories. Lastly, a centre-parted twisted bun adorned with red roses, a bindi, muted smokey eyes, kohl-lined eyes, mascara-coated lashes, and blushed glowing skin completed the glam.

Aishwarya Rai

Aishwarya cheered for her daughter, Aaradhya, during the annual day with Abhishek Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. For the occasion, she wore a black silk anarkali kurta, churidar pants, and an organza dupatta decked with colourful floral thread embroidery and sequin adornments. She chose pencil heels, her signature centre-parted loose tresses, red lips, a shoulder bag, and minimal makeup to style the ensemble.

Kareena Kapoor

Kareena attended her son Taimur's annual day in a printed wrap dress from Proenza Schouler. The ensemble features a collared neckline, slit full-length sleeves, cut-outs on the back, a waist tie to cinch the ensemble at the waist, a midi hem length, and a front slit. She styled the ensemble with gold statement earrings, rings, black Givenchy booties, a mini clutch, a black scarf, kohl-lined eyes, loose tresses, caramel lips, and minimal glam.

Suhana Khan and Gauri Khan

Gauri Khan chose an ivory embroidered kurta set for the annual day, and Suhana chose a black full-body length dress. While Gauri's ensemble features delicate applique work, gold sequins, and a heavy embroidered net dupatta, Suhana's sleeveless dress has a round neckline, a belt to cinch her waist, and a free-flowing skirt. Suhana carried a tan Hermes bag, block heels, a watch, and hoop earrings with the look.