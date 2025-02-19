Nita Ambani's new pics from Harvard shows off her blinding diamond earrings; make strong case for reviving old pieces

Nita Ambani's Harvard visit won the internet's heart for many reasons, one of them being the saree connoisseur's choice of nine yards for the special event. The Reliance Foundation chairperson chose a luxurious Parsi Gara saree for the occasion. Now, new pictures give a glimpse into the details that went into creating the gorgeous look. Let's take a look. Nita Ambani wore a Parsi Gara saree with pearl-diamond jewels to Harvard.

The heirloom Parsi Gara saree

Per designer, Manish Malhotra, Nita Ambani's heirloom Parsi Gara saree was revived by Zenobia S Davar, a renowned saree revivalist. The regal blue nine yards is decked with intricate hand-embroidered floral motifs in multiple shades, celebrating a legacy of artistry passed down through generations.

For the uninitiated, the Gara saree is worn by the Parsi community during weddings and special occasions. Additionally, depending on the density of the work, it can take anything from three weeks to two months for six to eight artisans to create the drape.

More details about Nita Ambani's look

Nita wore the Parsi Gara saree with a stylised blouse designed by Manish Malhotra. “This ensemble bridges the rich tapestry of cultural heritage with contemporary couture…Conceptualising concepts to styling timeless looks with Nita and us discussing handlooms to archival embroideries are precious and cherished moments,” he wrote in the caption.

Nita Ambani's blinding jewels

If we are discussing Nita Ambani's sartorial looks, her jewels can't remain unmentioned. She wore blinding diamond studs with her Gara saree and paired it with a triple-string pearl necklace, a pearl and diamond-adorned bracelet, and a statement ring.

With her hair left loose in a side parting and styled with soft-blowout waves, Nita chose darkened brows, a blue bindi, pink lip shade, mascara-adorned lashes, blushed cheeks, kohl-lined eyes, muted pink eye shadow, and glowing highlighter for the glam picks.

About Nita Ambani's Harvard visit

Nita Ambani visited Harvard for their India Conference 2025. She also delivered the keynote address at the prestigious conference held at the Ivy League institution.