Radhika Merchant stuns in 1 lakh blue and green suit at Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Anant Ambani chooses red ethnic look

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, along with Mukesh Ambani, Kokilaben Ambani, Shloka Mehta, and Akash Ambani, visited the MahaKumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Tuesday, February 11. The Ambani family took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, the sacred confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati. Radhika Ambani dazzled in a royal navy kurta at Mahakumbh Mela, while Anant Ambani looked regal in red.(Instagram/@ambani_update)

Anant and Radhika embraced tradition in ethnic outfits, exuding elegance as they participated in the rituals. Let's take a closer look at their ensembles and gather some fashion inspiration. (Also read: Radhika Merchant ditches glam, steps out in simple hoodie and no-makeup look for casual day out with friends. Watch )

Radhika Ambani rocks stunning ethnic look

Radhika Ambani looked stunning in a regal ethnic suit at the Mahakumbh Mela. She donned a navy blue silk kurta featuring a loose fit, V-neckline, and elbow-length sleeves. The outfit was adorned with intricate golden zari embroidery along the neckline and borders, exuding royal elegance. She paired it with contrasting mint green dhoti pants and a matching dupatta, completing her effortlessly graceful look.

How much her outfit costs

If you loved Radhika's outfit and want to incorporate it into your wardrobe, we've got all the details for you. Her kurta set is from the shelves of designer brand Jayanti Reddy and comes with a price tag of ₹109,900.

Radhika's kurta set comes with a price tag of ₹109,900.(www.perniaspopupshop.com)

She accessorised her look with diamond stud earrings and a delicate chain necklace, adding a touch of sophistication. She kept her makeup minimal, featuring kohled eyes, defined brows, blushed cheeks, and nude lipstick. With her tresses tied in a low ponytail, Radhika perfectly finished off her look.

On the other hand, Anant Ambani looked dapper in a vibrant all-red ensemble. He wore a tomato red kurta, paired with a maroon waistcoat adorned with silver motifs and delicate golden embroidery. Completing his look with a gold chain and a full beard, Anant radiated a regal aura.

About Anant and Radhika Ambani

Anant Ambani, son of Mukesh and Nita Ambani, married Radhika Merchant, daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, in a grand six-day celebration from 12 to 30 July 2024 at Antilia and Jio Convention Center in Mumbai.