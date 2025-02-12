Menu Explore
Radhika Merchant at Mahakumbh: Ambani bahu shares her ‘magical’ experience after taking a dip in Sangam

ByTrisha Sengupta
Feb 12, 2025 07:03 AM IST

A video shows Radhika Merchant with her husband, Anant Ambani, at Mahakumbh. The couple visited the gathering with other members of the Ambani family.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant visited Mahakumbh to take a dip in the Triveni Sangam with other family members. The couple later expressed how it felt to visit the gathering, touted as the largest in the world. While Anant Ambani felt “very good,” it was a “magical” experience for Radhika Merchant.

Radhika Merchant visited Mahakumbh with her husband and family. (X/@PTI_News)
Radhika Merchant visited Mahakumbh with her husband and family. (X/@PTI_News)

“Maha Kumbh Mela: Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani, along with his son Anant Ambani, daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant and other family members, visited Maha Kumbh Mela and took holy dip in Triveni Sangam earlier today,” PTI wrote as they shared a video of the couple after they took a dip in the Sangam - the sacred confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati.

Also Read: 4 generations of Ambanis at Mahakumbh: Mukesh Ambani and family arrive amid high security

Radhika Ambani, who was seen wearing traditional attire, said, “It was magical. Thank you” with a smile when asked about her experience.

Anant Ambani said, “I feel very good after taking the holy dip. May God bless everyone with peace and prosperity.”

Take a look at the video of the couple here:

Ambanis visit Mahakumbh:

Mukesh Ambani visited Mahakumbh Mela along with his mother, Kokilaben, sons Akash and Anant, and daughter-in-laws Shloka and Radhika. His grandkids Prithvi and Veda, Akash and Shloka's babies, also accompanied him to take the dip together. They were joined by Mukesh Ambani’s sisters, Dipti Salgaocar and Nina Kothari. Also, his mother-in-law, Purnimaben Dalal, and sister-in-law, Mamthaben Dalal, joined him.

Also Read: Unable to board train to Mahakumbh, devotees in Bihar pelt it with stones, break windows

Swami Kailashanand Giri ji Maharaj of Niranjani Akhara performed the Ganga Puja with the Ambani family. They also met Swami Chiddanand Saraswati Maharaj of Parmarth Niketan Ashram. Following their holy dip, the family distributed sweets and life jackets.

