4 generations of Ambanis at Mahakumbh: Mukesh Ambani and family arrive in Prayagraj

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani took a holy dip at Sangam in Prayagraj along with his family during the Maha Kumbh Mela. Mukesh Ambani's mother, Kokilaben Ambani, also arrived at Triveni Sangam to attend Mahakumbh in Prayagraj. Mukesh Ambani arrived with his family, including his mother Kokilaben and sons Anant and Akash, along with Akash's wife Shloka and their children(ANI)

Mukesh Ambani's sons Anant and Akash Ambani, along with Akash's wife Shloka Mehta and their two kids Prithvi and Veda were seen walking to a boat at the Arail Ghat amid tight security. Kokilaben Ambani arrived along with her two daughters. Later, videos shows the industrialist and his two sons – Akash and Anant-- taking a dip in the holy water.

Take a look at the video here:

The Ambanis were dressed in simple ethnic clothes. While Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani wore matching blue kurta pajamas, Akash Ambani chose a multicoloured kurta. Shloka Mehta opted for a white anarkali suit and the youngest Ambanis – Prithvi and Veda – wore matching teal outfits.

The family took a holy dip at the Sangam as devotees throng Prayagraj ahead of the auspicious Magh Purnima.

Magh Purnima on Wednesday marks the conclusion of Kalpvas, an integral tradition of the Maha Kumbh that began on January 13, when devotees in large numbers will take a holy dip in the Sangam, perform 'puja' and 'daan' (donation) before returning home.

Last month, Mukesh Ambani's younger brother and industrialist Anil Ambani and his wife, former actor Tina Ambani, had visited Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh festival.

A video shared on Instagram showed the industrialist wearing a simple white kurta-pajama onboard a boat with his wife before taking a holy dip in the river. The couple were seen with a bunch of police officials accompanying them.

The Uttar Pradesh has achieved the target of 450 million devotees reaching Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh mela, 15 days before its conclusion. The Prayagraj administration has chalked out a special traffic plan for Magh Purnima on Wednesday, which will mark the end of the Kalpvas period, an integral tradition of the Maha Kumbh that began on January 13.

(Also read: Unable to board train to Mahakumbh, devotees in Bihar pelt it with stones)