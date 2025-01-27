Tina and Anil Ambani visit Maha Kumbh, industrialist takes holy dip in Sangam. Watch

Industrialist Anil Ambani and his wife, former actor Tina Ambani, visited Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh festival. A video shared on Instagram showed the industrialist wearing a simple white kurta-pajama onboard a boat with his wife before taking a holy dip in the river. Anil Ambani and Tina Ambani were seen with a bunch of police officials accompanying them(Instagram/ambani_update)

The couple were seen with a bunch of police officials accompanying them. They were waiting to catch a boat amid tight security. The industrialist then took a dip in the holy water.

Take a look at the viral video here:

Earlier, Anil and Tina Ambani also visited the Mahabodhi Temple in Bihar. The Mahabodhi Temple is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and holds significant importance for followers of Buddhism.

Devotees meet at Maha Kumbh

The Maha Kumbh, which commenced on January 13th with the auspicious Paush Purnima, has already witnessed an overwhelming turnout, with over 110 million devotees taking a holy dip in the sacred waters of Prayagraj during the first 14 days.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday joined the devotees in the Maha Kumbh festivities and took a dip at the Triveni Sangam. Apart from Shah, his son and ICC chairman Jay Shah also visited the Maha Kumbh. Clad in saffron attire like his father, the cricket administrator sought blessings from the seers for his newborn son.

"Mahakumbh is a unique symbol of the continuous flow of Sanatan culture. The Kumbh showcases the life philosophy of Sanatan Dharma, which is rooted in harmony," Shah wrote on X.

The Maha Kumbh is held every 12 years and a huge turnout of devotees is expected in Prayagraj from January 13 to February 26. According to UP government, over 53.29 lakh people had taken the holy bath at the Maha Kumbh on Monday by 10 am.

The event signifies a celestial alignment that creates an auspicious period for spiritual cleansing and devotion. The Mahakumbh Mela is expected to host over 45 crore visitors.

(With inputs from ANI)