Anant Ambani completes 170-km padyatra, reveals how father reacted to foot march plan

Anant Ambani, son of Asia's richest person Mukesh Ambani and director of Reliance Industries Limited, completed his 170-kilometre long ‘padyatra’ (foot march) from Gujarat's Jamnagar to the Dwarkadhish Temple on his 30th birthday on Sunday, April 6, and said he was grateful for the people who joined him on his spiritual journey. , Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, during a padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarka, in Gujarat. (PTI)

Anant Ambani was later joined by his wife Radhika Merchant and mother Nita Ambani at the Dwarkadhish Temple on Sunday morning.

Radhika Merchant also extended gratitude to the people who joined Anant Ambani on the padyatra or foot march, saying it was his wish to carry out the foot march after their wedding last year and he has been able to finally do it now.

"Today, it's Anant's 30th birthday. It was his wish that he would do this padyatra after our wedding... We feel proud that we are celebrating his birthday here today. I thank all those who blessed him for his padyatra to be successful..."

What Mukesh Ambani said on son's padyatra plan

Anant Ambani's 170-kilometre spiritual padyatra from Jamnagar in Gujarat to Dwarkadhish Temple started on March 29.

"See, it's my own spiritual journey. I started this by taking the name of God and will end it by taking his name. I want to thank the Lord Dwarkadheesh. I am grateful for the people who joined me on my spiritual journey. I am joined by my wife and mother, who will reach soon," news agency ANI quoted Anant Ambani as saying on Sunday.

Anant Ambani also recalled the time when he opened up about his decision to go on a spiritual walk to his father, Mukesh Ambani. He expressed his father for motivating him to pursue his padyatra from Jamnagr to Dwaraka.

"When I told my father [Mukesh Ambani] that I wanted to do the walk, he gave me a lot of power, and I want to express my gratitude to him," Anant Ambani said.

Anant Ambani serves as a director on the Boards of Jio Platforms Limited since March 2020, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited since May 2022 and Reliance New Energy Limited and Reliance New Solar Energy Limited since June 2021.

Anant Ambani, 29, also serves on the Board of Reliance Foundation since September 2022.

Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12 last year in Maharashtra's Mumbai. He is the younger than his other two siblings - Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani.

Anant Ambani's mother and Reliance Foundation founder-chairperson Nita Ambani said after the padyatra, "As a mother, it's a very proud feeling to see my youngest son Anant complete this padyatra to this divine place of Dwarkadhish... For the last 10 days, all the youngsters who have joined Anant's padyatra have been spreading our culture. I only pray to Dwarkadhish to give strength to Anant..."