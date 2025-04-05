Anant Ambani cradles ‘Bal Kanha’ during padayatra, heartwarming video wins hearts online

An endearing video of Anant Ambani, the youngest son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, has surfaced on Instagram, showing him interacting warmly with locals and affectionately holding a ‘Bal Kanha’, a toddler dressed as Lord Krishn. The clip, which quickly went viral, captures Anant cradling the child in his arms and greeting a woman who gave him money, with folded hands, during his ongoing padayatra from his ancestral hometown, Jamnagar, to Dwarka. Anant Ambani is on a padayatra from his ancestral hometown, Jamnagar, to Dwarka.(Sourced)

The 29-year-old heir of Reliance Industries began a spiritual walk on March 29, ahead of his 30th birthday on April 10. Anant has embarked on a 140-kilometre padayatra to seek blessings at the Dwarkadhish temple. He is walking around 20 kilometres each day, often through the night, accompanied by Z+ security.

Earlier, another video featuring Anant Ambani gained significant attention online. During his ‘padayatra’ from Jamnagar to Dwarka in Gujarat, the son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani made headlines for his compassionate act of rescuing a flock of poultry chickens. The incident, which took place on Tuesday, April 1, was captured on camera and has since been widely shared across social media platforms. Many users praised Ambani’s kindness, with some highlighting his dedication to animal welfare.

Anant Ambani was joined by the well-known spiritual leader, Bageshwar Baba. In a widely shared video, Acharya Dhirendra Shastri of Bageshwar Dham, popularly known as Bageshwar Baba, was seen walking alongside the Reliance Industries Limited Director’s convoy. Demonstrating his devotion, the spiritual leader was seen walking barefoot along the stretch.

During his pilgrimage, Anant Ambani has been stopping at temples along the route and offering prayers and seeking blessings to continue on his journey.