Anant Ambani chants Hanuman Chalisa during padyatra to Dwarka: ‘When god is present…’

Anant Ambani, the son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, is currently on a padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarka ahead of his 30th birthday, marking the occasion with a deeply spiritual journey. In a video shared by news agency ANI, Anant Ambani was seen walking while chanting the Hanuman Chalisa, surrounded by a fleet of security personnel and others accompanying him on the journey. Anant Ambani chanted Hanuman Chalisa during his sacred padyatra to Dwarka. (X/ANI)

(Also read: Anant Ambani halts sacred padyatra to rescue hens from cages, video goes viral. Watch)

The padyatra, which began five days ago, has seen Anant Ambani cover a significant distance each day, and he is expected to reach Dwarka in the next two to four days. Speaking to ANI, he shared, “The padyatra is from our house in Jamnagar to Dwarka... It has been going on for the last 5 days and we will reach in another 2-4 days... My Padyatra is going on. May Lord Dwarkadhish bless us.”

Anant Ambani also took the opportunity to encourage the youth to maintain faith in Lord Dwarkadhish, saying, "I would like to tell the youth to have faith in Lord Dwarkadhish and remember Lord Dwarkadhish before doing any work, that work will definitely be completed without any obstacle and when God is present, there is nothing to worry about."

Watch the clip here:

A compassionate gesture on the way

In a heartwarming moment during his journey, Anant Ambani paused his pilgrimage to rescue a flock of hens. A separate video shows him holding one of the hens in front of a large cage, with multiple birds trapped inside. Surrounded by his security team, Anant is seen instructing someone off-camera to rescue all the birds and ensure they are safely kept as rescued animals. He even ensures the birds' owner is compensated, to avoid any trouble in the rescue process.

Take a look here at the clip:

Over the past days, Anant Ambani has been walking 10-12 kilometres every night, under tight security, on his way to the Dwarkadhish temple in Dwarka. The total distance between Jamnagar and Dwarka spans over 140 kilometres, and Anant has already covered more than 60 kilometres. Along the way, he has been stopping at various temples, offering prayers, and seeking blessings to continue his pilgrimage uninterrupted.