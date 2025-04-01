Menu Explore
Anant Ambani halts sacred padyatra to rescue hens from cages, video goes viral. Watch

ByMuskaan Sharma
Apr 01, 2025 02:43 PM IST

Anant Ambani is walking from Jamnagar to Dwarka for his 30th birthday, covering over 140 kilometers on foot.

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant Ambani, who began a sacred padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarka ahead of his 30th birthday, stopped his pilgrimage to rescue a flock of hens.

The video showed Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani saving hens from cages.(Instagram/varindertchawla)
The video showed Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani saving hens from cages.(Instagram/varindertchawla)

Over the last 5 days, Anant Ambani has been covering 10-12 kilometres every night under tight security to reach the Dwakadhish temple in Dwarka and seek blessings before his birthday on April 10.

In the video, he can be seen holding a hen infront of a large cage with multiple birds trapped inside. Surrounded by security, Anant Ambani is seen instructing someone off camera to save all the birds and keep them as rescued animals. He also instructs the man to pay the owner of the birds so they can be rescued without any trouble.

Take a look at the video here:

Anant Ambani's padyatra

During his pilgrimage, Anant Ambani has been stopping at temples along the route and offering prayers and seeking blessings to continue on his journey. The distance from Jamnagar to Dwarka is over 140 kilometres and Anant Ambani has covered over 60 kilometres so far.

"I would like to tell the youth to have faith in Lord Dwarkadhish and remember Lord Dwarkadhish before doing any work, that work will definitely be completed without any obstacle and when God is present, there is nothing to worry about," Anant Ambani told news agency ANI.

Anant Ambani's love for animals

Anant Ambani, who is the director of Reliance Industries Limited, is known for his love for animals. Vantara, a large-scale animal rescue centre located at the Reliance Jamnagar Refinery Complex, is an initiative by Ambani to provide sanctuary to rescued animals.

The complex which was inaugurated by PM Modi recenty has been conferred with the prestigious 'Prani Mitra' National Award, India's highest honour in animal welfare, by the Government of India under the 'Corporate' category.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
