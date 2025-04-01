Anant Ambani leads 140-km ‘padyatra’ from Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish temple | Watch

Anant Ambani, son of Asia's richest person Mukesh Ambani and director of Reliance Industries Limited, is on a over 140-kilometre long ‘padyatra’ (foot march) from Gujarat's Jamnagar to the Dwarkadhish Temple and was seen marching with an entourage and heavy security in dark hours on Tuesday. Anant Ambani on padyatra from Gujarat's Jamnagar to Dwarkadhish temple.(X/ANI)

Anant Ambani said the padyatra that started from their house in Jamnagar to Dwarka has been going on for the last five days.

The distance from Jamnagar to Dwarka is over 140 kilometres.

"We will reach in another two-four days... May Lord Dwarkadhish bless us...I would like to tell the youth to have faith in Lord Dwarkadhish and remember Lord Dwarkadhish before doing any work, that work will definitely be completed without any obstacle and when God is present, there is nothing to worry about," said Anant Ambani in a video shared by news agency ANI of the march.

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor's boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya was also seen marching with Anant Ambani in the video.

Who is Anant Ambani

Anant Ambani serves as a director on the Boards of Jio Platforms Limited since March 2020, Reliance Retail Ventures Limited since May 2022 and Reliance New Energy Limited and Reliance New Solar Energy Limited since June 2021.

Anant Ambani, 29, also serves on the Board of Reliance Foundation since September 2022.

Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant on July 12 last year in Maharashtra's Mumbai. He is the younger than his other two siblings - Akash Ambani and Isha Ambani.

Anant Ambani's Vantara was recently conferred with the prestigious 'Prani Mitra' National Award, India's highest honour in animal welfare, by the Government of India under the 'Corporate' category.

Vantara is a large-scale animal rescue centre located at the Reliance Jamnagar Refinery Complex.