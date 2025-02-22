Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant feed cake to staff member, celebrate his birthday. Viral video

In a recent video, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant were captured celebrating the birthday of one of their staff members. In the clip, the couple feeds the staff member and also congratulates him on his special day. A video of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant on Instagram has gone viral.(File Photo)

In the clip, the staff member cuts a cake amid clapping from the couple. Once done, Anant Ambani feeds him a spoonful of cake, and then Radhika Merchant follows.

Once done, Radhika shakes hands with the staff member to wish him on his special day, and Anant Ambani gives him a hug.

Take a look at the video:

What did social media say?

The video prompted a flurry of comments. One individual wrote, “Love them. Very well raised. God Bless them.” Another posted, “So humble.” A third shared, “They’re such a sweet and kind couple.” A few, however, were reminded of the controversial video in which an employee was seen touching Anant Ambani’s feet after the entrepreneur celebrated the staff member’s birthday on his private jet. Some speculated that the person from that video and the recent one are the same.

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's love story:

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have been friends and part of the same social circle since they were young. In 2018, rumours about the couple captured people’s attention for the first time after a picture of them twinning in green surfaced on social media. Following this, news of Radhika Merchant attending close Ambani family functions emerged online.

The couple admitted to their relationship in 2022 with a private roka ceremony. Then, they got formally engaged in 2023 in a lavish engagement. Throughout 2024, the couple had their pre-wedding festivities and eventually tied the knot on July 12 in a star-studded event.